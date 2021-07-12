Cancel
Michigan State

Former Michigan State DE Jasiyah Robinson Transfers to East Carolina

By McLain Moberg
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gu2p_0aumc3iz00

East Lansing, Mich. – Jasiyah Robinson found a new place to call home.

The former Michigan State defensive end is listed as an outside linebacker on East Carolina's roster.

Robinson entered the transfer portal just two days after MSU finished its spring game.

At 6-foot-1 and 245-pounds, the Ohio native didn't dress for a single contest last year and opted out after the Spartans kicked off Mel Tucker's debut season.

Since November, Michigan State has had 27 players enter the portal, and Robinson one was of 10 athletes who expressed interest in leaving the program once MSU wrapped up spring ball.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

  • QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)
  • QB Theo Day (Northern Iowa)
  • RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)
  • WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)
  • WR Javez Alexander
  • TE Tommy Guajardo (Bowling Green)
  • OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)
  • OL Justin Stevens (South Alabama)
  • OL Damon Kaylor (Ball State)
  • CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)
  • CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)
  • CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)
  • S Dominique Long (Duke)
  • LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)
  • LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)
  • LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)
  • LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)
  • LB Devin Hightower (Cincinnati)
  • DE DeAri Todd (Montana)
  • DE Jasiyah Robinson (East Carolina)
  • DT Chris Mayfield (Ohio)
  • FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)
  • RB/WR Andre Welch
  • LS Jude Pedrozo
  • LS Bryce Eimer
  • K Jack Olsen (Northwestern)
  • P Jack Bouwmeester

Michigan State
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football to host '23 OT Jack Endean

East Lansing, Mich. – It's time for Michigan State football fans to look towards an up-and-coming prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Jack Endean, an unranked offensive tackle who has flown under the radar, will reportedly visit East Lansing on Friday, July 30, per Corey Robinson of 247Sports. At 6-foot-5...
Michigan State
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football: Katin Houser Jumps up the Rankings

East Lansing, Mich. – On Wednesday afternoon, the Top247 recruiting rankings were updated, and Michigan State's Katin Houser received a significant boost. The California native announced his verbal commitment to MSU on June 27 and is now considered the nation's No. 246 overall recruit, per 247Sports. At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds,...

