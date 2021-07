A truck hauling a large MRI machine to Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor got stuck Wednesday afternoon near the entrance to the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in Prospect. A Waldo County dispatcher said that northbound traffic on Route 1 has been diverted to detour around the truck, which she described as “bottomed out.” Traffic heading from Waldo County to Hancock County is being rerouted in a wide circle from Route 1 to Route 1A to state Route 174, and then back to Route 1 and the bridge.