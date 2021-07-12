Cancel
Canton, OH

San Diego Padres Draft Second WVU Player of Day in Pitcher Ryan Bergert

By Karl Ludwig
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia junior pitcher Ryan Bergert has been selected by the San Diego Padres with the 190th pick (sixth round) in the 2021 MLB Draft. Bergert (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a talented right-handed pitcher from Glen Oak High School in Canton, Ohio. With two strong seasons (his promising sophomore season cut short by COVID-19) for WVU, he made an impression upon big league scouts. Unfortunately, he was forced to miss the entire 2021 season with an undisclosed injury after projecting to be the No. 2 starter this season.

