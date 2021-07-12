San Diego Padres Draft Second WVU Player of Day in Pitcher Ryan Bergert

With losses in 9 of 11 games in July, and four straight going into the All-Star break, the 2021 Washington Nationals went from 40-38 after a 19-9 June, which left them 2.0 games out in second place in the NL East on June 30th, to 42-47, 6.0 games out, in fourth in a division in which only the 47-40 first-place New York Mets went into the break above .500.