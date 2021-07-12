The constant awareness that I’m alive, a conversation with singer-songwriter Jonathan Facka

Daryl Mosley from Tennessee will be in concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 1 in the First Christian Church at Brazil, Indiana. Mosley is a singer-songwriter and “storyteller who paints vivid pictures of life as it could be, used to be, or might have been,” a church release states. “He’s not flashy; just a man with a guitar, a voice as smooth as molasses in winter, and some exquisitely-crafted songs that resonate deeply with people of all ages and backgrounds. Whether performing at an auditorium, festival, church or songwriting venue, Mosley’s affable personality and remarkable songs engage the listener in a way that few artists can.”