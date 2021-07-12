Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Seeks Public Input at Community Conversations Sessions Throughout July

Posted by 
Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 16 days ago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2021

Contact: Planning Manager Christine Fisher

(727) 562-4561

Email: Clearwater2045@myclearwater.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The city of Clearwater is seeking community input on the future of our city during a series of in-person community conversations throughout the month of July.

The city is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, Clearwater 2045, and would like to hear the public’s vision for the city during meetings at the following locations:

  • Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Tuesday, July 13 - 6:30 p.m.
  • N. Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Monday, July 19 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Tuesday, July 20 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Hispanic Outreach Center (Spanish Speaking), 612 Franklin St., Wednesday, July 21 -10:30 a.m.
  • Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, 69 Bay Esplanade, Wednesday, July 21 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Dr., Thursday, July 22- 6:30 p.m.
  • Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Saturday, July 24 - 1 p.m.

Input from the meetings – which will last approximately 75 minutes and include interactive small group discussions – will provide important community guidance in creating Clearwater’s comprehensive plan, a key policy document that local governments adopt to guide decisions on future growth and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.clearwater2045.com, or contact Clearwater Planning Manager Christine Fisher at 727-562-4561, or by email at Clearwater2045@myclearwater.com.

Comments / 0

Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

19
Followers
325
Post
212
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Greenwood, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Osceola Ave#Hispanic#Spanish#Sabal Springs Dr#Clearwater Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy