Clearwater Seeks Public Input at Community Conversations Sessions Throughout July

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2021

Contact: Planning Manager Christine Fisher

(727) 562-4561

Email: Clearwater2045@myclearwater.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The city of Clearwater is seeking community input on the future of our city during a series of in-person community conversations throughout the month of July.

The city is in the process of updating its comprehensive plan, Clearwater 2045, and would like to hear the public’s vision for the city during meetings at the following locations:

Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Tuesday, July 13 - 6:30 p.m.

N. Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Monday, July 19 - 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Tuesday, July 20 - 6:30 p.m.

Hispanic Outreach Center (Spanish Speaking), 612 Franklin St., Wednesday, July 21 -10:30 a.m.

Clearwater Beach Recreation Center, 69 Bay Esplanade, Wednesday, July 21 - 6:30 p.m.

Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Dr., Thursday, July 22- 6:30 p.m.

Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., Saturday, July 24 - 1 p.m.

Input from the meetings – which will last approximately 75 minutes and include interactive small group discussions – will provide important community guidance in creating Clearwater’s comprehensive plan, a key policy document that local governments adopt to guide decisions on future growth and sustainability.

For more information, visit www.clearwater2045.com, or contact Clearwater Planning Manager Christine Fisher at 727-562-4561, or by email at Clearwater2045@myclearwater.com.