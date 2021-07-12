‘The Former Queens of Julia’s’ — Broadway LGBTQ institution faces performer boycott
Capitol Hill’s latest labor issue is on the stage at Julia’s on Broadway where drag performers are asking for a better deal. Performer Irene Dubois posted about the issues over the weekend and says that management fired its Le Faux Productions cast over the call for better pay and restrictions performers say are in place that limit the performers from appearing at venues besides Julia’s.www.capitolhillseattle.com
