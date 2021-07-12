Child Tax Credit payments start this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are still waiting for a tax refund on your 2020 tax return, you are not alone.
About 35 million tax returns are still waiting to be processed by the Internal Revenue Service, says the taxpayer advocacy service.
The IRS blames the pandemic, which shut down offices and curtailed staff, along with three rounds of stimulus payments that took priority over refunds.
Then there are a variety of new tax laws and credits, like the advanced child tax credit now going out monthly, that has delayed processing regular returns.
Congressman Mike Kelly of Butler, the senior Republican on the oversight...
