Child Tax Credit payments start this week

There's a lot of buzz around the advance child tax credit checks and who qualifies. Most families are trying to understand what the child tax credit rules mean for them. Parents of babies born in 2021 may qualify for the extra money, too. Newborn expenses can rack up quickly, so the money can be a big relief for the new expenses of a child. Not to forget the extra costs and stresses from the pandemic. In previous years, parents claimed their children on tax returns and received a $2,000 child tax credit as part of their refund. But things are different this year: The child tax credit check is now up to $3,600 for eligible children under age 6 and $3,000 for kids between ages 6 and 17.