Walt Disney World Vacation Mistakes You’ll Want To Avoid

By Jennifer Retzlaff
disneydining.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are planning a vacation to Walt Disney World, we want to make sure you have a magical experience. We have some key mistakes you want to avoid on your vacation. When it comes to a Walt Disney World vacation, the mistake you want to avoid is staying off property. We know it isn’t cheap to stay on property; however, the positives that you gain from being at Disney Resort is something you don’t want to skip on. First and foremost, it is being in the Disney bubble. A Disney resort is an extension of the parks and allows you to feel immersed in the Disney magic all day. This doesn’t mean Mickey and Minnie are everywhere, but it means the customer service you come to expect at Disney will be present at your resort as well. Free transportation from Disney is also a bonus. Although it isn’t without faults, we love having free transportation to and from the resorts and Disney Springs. It is so easy, especially with little ones. Finally, the Disney resorts provide great amenities such as pools, dining, lounges and so much more. The poolside activities are typically a favorite of kids young and old. Don’t make the mistake of not staying at a Disney resort.

