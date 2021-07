In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub, explains why the future of banking will no longer be defined as a place where people go, but by what they can do— whether that’s borrowing, spending, saving or investing.