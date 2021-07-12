Great White Star Katrina Bowden on Surviving Sharks for the New Thriller
Katrina Bowden's breakout role came in the sitcom 30 Rock, starring as the aloof and endearing intern Cerie. Over the course of six seasons, she held her own with comedic heavyweights like Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Tracy Morgan, leading her to make the jump to the big screen. Understandably, her comedic timing and sensibilities made her a perfect fit for joining horror-comedies like Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Piranha 3DD, and Nurse 3D, before going on to tackle more dramatic opportunities. Her latest film, Great White, sees the actor channeling a much more unsettling performance, as her character is forced into a horrifying survival situation. Great White hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital July 16th.comicbook.com
