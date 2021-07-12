Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

Needles and syringes wash up on NJ beaches

By Dan Alexander
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syringes and needles washed up on at least two Monmouth County beaches on Sunday but were cleaned up to allow for swimming on Monday. Park rangers at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch noticed them at the high tide mark and contacted the Monmouth County Health Department, which sent an inspector, according to Monmouth County Park System Assistant Director Andrew Spears.

