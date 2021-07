Loki's season 1 finale was a true mind-blower for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we finally learned who the true master of the Time Variance Authority was. The 2012 Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) and his female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) successfully battled their way out of the void at the end of time and into the citadel of He Who Remains. There they learn what the puppeteer of the TVA has been up to - and why there is even greater threat waiting beyond him. In the midst of some big origin story monologuing and twist reveals, Marvel Studios introduced these classic Marvel Comics villains to the MCU: