Gucci Just Dropped the Coolest Summer Collection, and Yes, I Want Everything

I'm pleased with my summer wardrobe so far. I've curated a good selection of chic pieces—some vintage, some new, some stolen from my chic mother's closet (shhh)—but I just feel as though I'm still missing something. So when I opened my browser and navigated to Gucci's site and saw its latest summer collection, my jaw dropped. It was as if Alessandro Michele read my mind and designed a collection of pieces that my closet was craving. I'm in awe of the buttery-yellow and pastel-blue hues, the straw and linen fabrics, as well as the fun prints and patterns. And yes, I want everything. However, my eyes automatically went to the colorful array of handbags. (What can I say? I have an obsession.) Keep scrolling to see the ones I'm swooning over plus the rest of the epic collection.