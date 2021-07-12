Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Gucci Just Dropped the Coolest Summer Collection, and Yes, I Want Everything

By Anneliese Dominguez
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm pleased with my summer wardrobe so far. I've curated a good selection of chic pieces—some vintage, some new, some stolen from my chic mother's closet (shhh)—but I just feel as though I'm still missing something. So when I opened my browser and navigated to Gucci's site and saw its latest summer collection, my jaw dropped. It was as if Alessandro Michele read my mind and designed a collection of pieces that my closet was craving. I'm in awe of the buttery-yellow and pastel-blue hues, the straw and linen fabrics, as well as the fun prints and patterns. And yes, I want everything. However, my eyes automatically went to the colorful array of handbags. (What can I say? I have an obsession.) Keep scrolling to see the ones I'm swooning over plus the rest of the epic collection.

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Apparelsandiegomagazine.com

These Locally Made Swimsuits Were Designed to Flatter Every Woman

The first garment I ever sewed was a pair of capri pants in middle school. One leg was red and one was black—yikes! I now design with a much more minimalist style in mind so my garments withstand passing fads and trends. Previously, I was a technical designer, working with factories and designers to make sure the fit and construction of garments were perfect. It had always been a dream of mine to start a clothing line. I even studied apparel design in college, where I designed and sewed a line of women’s swimwear and cover-ups for our senior fashion show.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With All Your Skirts

If you haven't noticed, skirts, no matter the hemline, are all over the fashion scene. Maxi, midi, or midi, it seems like everyone wants a piece. We're not surprised, as they carry the same silhouette and ease as a dress but offer twice as much versatility with how you style them. The tricky part? Figuring out which shoes to wear with them. While jeans and trousers come with easier options (almost any shoe style goes), skirts don't follow the same fate. Luckily for you, we know a thing or two about styling, so we'll give some assistance with your outfit woes.
ApparelHypebae

Gucci Explores the World of Gaming With 100 Thieves Collab

Gucci is set to release a collaborative collection with Los Angeles-based apparel, lifestyle and gaming brand 100 Thieves. For those coming across 100 Thieves for the first time, the Matthew Haag-founded gaming company won multiple esports championships over the past few years in Call of Duty, League of Legends and Fortnite. Taking to Twitter to reveal the team-up, 100 Thieves and the Italian fashion house will be dropping a range of sports garments such as jerseys, rugby shirts and zip-up hoodies. “Drawing on the shared values of freedom and self-expression, the house unveils its latest foray into the world of esports through a collaboration with 100 Thieves,” Gucci said in a statement.
Apparelamericanpeoplenews.com

The Coolest Sunglasses Styles For Men: Summer 2021

Contrary to popular belief, sunglasses are not just for when it’s warm. Here at Ape, we’re constantly baffled as to why the squinting masses don’t just commit to a great-looking pair of shades and carry them everywhere as a daily essential – just like they do with normal spectacles. Not...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Saint Laurent Men's Spring/Summer 2022

Anthony Vaccarello has unleashed Saint Laurent's Spring/Summer 2022 Menswear collection. The show, which was set on the island of Isola Della Certosa in Venice Italy, is a celebration of nature and creativity. Vaccarello commissioned artist, Doug Aitken for the Green Lens experimental installation that provided the show's backdrop. The large-scale...
Hypebae

Gucci Is (Still) Fashion's Hottest Brand

According to Lyst‘s latest quarterly fashion report, consumer tastes haven’t changed much since the beginning of the year. In a ranking of fashion’s most popular brands and products of Q2 2021, the global shopping platform reveals that Gucci is still the industry’s house of choice, thanks to buzzy initiatives spearheaded by Creative Director Alessandro Michele: a “hack” with Balenciaga, as well as a maximalist line of home decor and furniture.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
malemodelscene.net

Discover LOUIS VUITTON Men’s Fall Winter 2021 Accessories Collection

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON presented its Fall Winter 2021.22 Men’s Accessories Collection created by Virgil Abloh, that celebrates art and open-mindedness. The sunglasses and jewels playful collection features elegant yet casual pieces, that highlight everyday wardrobe. “With fluorescent links, the iconic LV Chain Links revisited every season proudly display full...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

J.Crew’s A Goldmine For Over 50% Off Summer Dresses Right Now

What screams summer more than breezy sundresses and colorful swimsuits? If you've been looking to stock up, now's the time. J.Crew is currently offering an extra 50% off on those same sale items. An R29 reader favorite, J.Crew's sales are one of the best ways to stock up on its peppy, preppy basics for way, way less.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

LoveShackFancy x Superga’s Latest Drop Has This Summer’s Perfect Floral Sneakers

There are good collaborations that happen just once and then there are great collaborations that work time and time again. The Superga x LoveShackFancy match-up is definitely in the latter category and their drops just keep getting better! The two brands are back for the third time with some super cute sneaks, so if you’re a fan of all things floral and pastel, you need to pick up a few pairs immediately.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

In a Thoroughly Sustainable Twist, Shop Thrifted 'Gossip Girl' Inspired Pieces

When Gossip Girl first aired eight years ago, dressing like Serena van der Woodsen or Blair Waldorf meant shopping their favorite designers directly. For Gossip Girl’s record-breaking, very 2021 return, the new ruling class at Constance Billard–St. Jude's is as likely to wear vintage Chanel as fresh-off-the-runway Christopher John Rogers. Now you can shop this "everything old is new again" iteration too.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

HBX Archives returns yet again this week with a comprehensive roster of collaborative, hyped, and vintage high-end goods that are perfect for the peak of summer. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Palace and Stone Island to.
MLBbitcoin.com

Dolce & Gabbana to Launch High Fashion-Inspired NFT Collection in Venice

This week the Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1985 in Legnano by Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana has announced the firm is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Dolce & Gabbana also known as D&G will reveal the first-ever Alta Moda NFT collection called “DGGenesi.”. D&G to...
MakeupETOnline.com

Revolution Beauty Sale: Up to 70% Off The 'Friends' Makeup Collection

When Friends and beauty collide, you know it's going to be golden. Revolution Beauty London's third collection in collaboration with the iconic sitcom is currently part of the retailer's Beauty Sale. Featuring five new eyeshadow palettes, lip kits and skincare sheet masks, the Friends x Revolution collection was their biggest one yet and you can get everything for up to 70% off right now.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Virtual Luxury Fashion Outfits

The Off-White x Snap partnership is introducing a dozen looks so that Snapchat users can dress their virtual avatars in Bitmoji outfits. The designs come directly from the new Off-White Fall/Winter 2021 collection and they include looks like the Out of Office Sneaker, t-shirts, sweats and more. Snapchat users can...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Oddly Have So Many Tank Tops—Here Are 6 Ways I Want to Style Them This Summer

We all have that one fashion item of which we own countless iterations of in our closets. For some, it’s black boots, and for others, it’s white tees. For me, it’s tank tops. I have one entire large drawer dedicated to the simple basic—and while my husband can’t seem to tell one from another—I certainly can! They all have slight differences in silhouettes, textures, fits, and colors. Hey, it’s my thing. Now that summer is in full swing, I’ve been living in tank tops more than anything else, as they’re easy to pair with practically everything from jeans to skirts and shorts.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

The Big-Time Bottega Veneta Boots Just Keep Coming

Bottega Veneta has come a long way from a somewhat niche bag brand into a global powerhouse within luxury fashion. That is thanks in part to a top-tier, nearly two-decade run from designer Tomas Maier, and most recently, Daniel Lee, who took over at the helm a few years back. The label has undoubtedly received a boost, at least here in America, thanks to Kanye West, who seemed to live in the label’s Chelsea boots for a better part of the 2010s. At some point near the end of Maier’s tenure, Bottega Veneta became synonymous with great boots. Lee, who has definitely switched things up since taking over, has also kept the brand’s strong footwear lineage going.

Comments / 0

Community Policy