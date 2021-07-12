Cardinals All-Star Arenado, batting third and playing third for National League, assured of at-bat vs. rule-bending Ohtani

DENVER — It won't be the first time that Nolan Arenado has faced Shohei Ohtani but it will be the first time and anyone else ever see anything like this. The Cardinals' All-Star third baseman, who got a peek at the Los Angeles Angels' two-way All-Star during spring training years ago, will be the third batter Ohtani faces Tuesday night as the righthander makes history in the 91st All-Star Game. Ohtani will be the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter at DH for the American League at Coors Field.