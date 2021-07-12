Anthony Slater explains why Warriors could be players for Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers might need 92 podcasts to unravel the mess of the past week, but you probably only need one. Dave and Dia are back on the air talking about everybody’s favorite NBA team and the hash they’re making out of the off-season so far. The dynamic duo start off with Damian Lillard’s no-good, very-bad, totally scary Friday. The Henry Abbott article, Chris Haynes augmenting, Lillard’s own words...put them all together and here’s where you end up. They also make time for Norman Powell opting out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent this summer. The move was expected, but still has ramifications for Portland. They also dip into Zach Collins talk, then Dia waxes poetic about two huge events this week: seeing Space Jam: A New Legacy and meeting Clyde Drexler!