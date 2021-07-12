Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Anthony Slater explains why Warriors could be players for Damian Lillard

By KNBR Staff
knbr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are about two weeks before the NBA draft and three before free agency begins. With Damian Lillard reportedly assessing whether he wants to be traded from the Portland Trailblazers, there is a lot on the table for the Warriors to consider. Even if the Warriors are players for Lillard,...

www.knbr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Damian Lillard
Person
Andrew Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Usa Today Sports#The Portland Trailblazers#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Report: Damian Lillard ‘Has His Eyes’ On 1 Team Amid Trade Rumors

Every offseason, there are heavy rumors of superstars joining the New York Knicks. The last one of those that actually materialized was probably the trade for Carmelo Anthony, but as the Damian Lillard trade rumors heat up, Knicks fans find themselves in this familiar spot once again. Earlier today, Henry...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAFanSided

Golden State Warriors emerge as a top suitor for Damian Lillard

As unlikely as it seems, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a top-three team to acquire Damian Lillard this summer. While they certainly have an elite trade package ready to offer — it is unclear how realistic this pipe dream actually is. Nevertheless, BetOnline has the Warriors as the...
NBANBC Sports

Looking back at Damian Lillard's best moments as he turns 31

Damian Lillard turns 31 on July 15 and has made many memorable moments through his nine-year NBA career. As the basketball world will shed a light on Lillard’s birthday, here are some of his best moments as a Blazer. 2021: Dominance vs. DEN. When Lillard gets going, there’s no stopping...
Salt Lake City, UTkslsports.com

Damian Lillard, Team USA On Fire Against Iran

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damian Lillard and the USA Men’s Basketball team found their shooting stroke in the first half against Iran. Lillard knocked down a team-high six three-pointers in the first half against Iran while the team knocked down 13 threes overall to take a commanding 60-30 lead.
Portland, ORPosted by
FlurrySports

Possible Trade Destinations for Damian Lillard

Did hell freeze over? No, but a Damian Lillard trade request is rumored to be days away. NBA fans have long expected this, because the Portland Trail Blazers consistently fail to surround Lillard with a true championship-caliber team. There was also some controversy with the head coach search and hiring.
NBABlazer's Edge

Making Sense of Damian Lillard’s Curvy Path

The Portland Trail Blazers might need 92 podcasts to unravel the mess of the past week, but you probably only need one. Dave and Dia are back on the air talking about everybody’s favorite NBA team and the hash they’re making out of the off-season so far. The dynamic duo start off with Damian Lillard’s no-good, very-bad, totally scary Friday. The Henry Abbott article, Chris Haynes augmenting, Lillard’s own words...put them all together and here’s where you end up. They also make time for Norman Powell opting out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent this summer. The move was expected, but still has ramifications for Portland. They also dip into Zach Collins talk, then Dia waxes poetic about two huge events this week: seeing Space Jam: A New Legacy and meeting Clyde Drexler!
NBAThe Ringer

Chris Paul Game 4 Theories, Plus Anthony Slater on the Finals and Warriors Trade Ideas

Who was more mad about Chris Paul’s Game 4: Chris Paul or Russillo? Ryen breaks down the idea that CP3 is uncomfortable in big moments and speculates on what version we’ll see in Game 5 (1:00). Next, he chats with The Athletic’s Anthony Slater about Giannis’s ridiculous Finals, Chris Paul’s up-and-down playoffs and what the Warriors will do with James Wiseman and their two lottery picks (10:15). Then, Ryen discusses The Ringer’s excellent new narrative podcast, What If? The Len Bias Story, with reporter and host Jordan Ritter Conn (33:25). Finally, he closes it out with some listener-submitted life advice questions (49:00).
NBAlibertyballers.com

Report: Damian Lillard to request trade from Portland

For the Philadelphia 76ers, the problem with trading Ben Simmons this summer has been that his value is at its lowest following his offensive cratering in the Atlanta Hawks series, culminating with The Pass. As such, some of the better “realistic” options thrown around top out at not-quite-stars in the return package. The best hope for the Sixers was always a disgruntled star forcing his way out of another market. Well...
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

Is now the time for Sixers to push for Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard is allegedly days away from requesting a trade from the Blazers. Is now the time for the Sixers to strike a deal?. According to Henry Abbott of TrueHoop.com, the Blazers star is set to “request a trade in the coming days”. At long last the moment Sixers fans have been waiting for is nigh. An opportunity to land a top star in today’s game has presented itself to Philadelphia and it’s time for Daryl Morey to deliver.
NBAPosted by
FortyEight Minutes

Damian Lillard Requests Trade, Warriors Among Suitors?

Rumors of Damian Lillard‘s discontent in Portland have been brewing for quite some time. The All-Star reportedly gave the franchise an ultimatum that if they didn’t upgrade the talent around him, he’d... The post Damian Lillard Requests Trade, Warriors Among Suitors? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBAFanSided

What would the Knicks have to trade for Damian Lillard?

The New York Knicks will have to give up the farm to be able to trade for Damian Lillard. With Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard reportedly planning to request a trade this offseason, one team who would love to deal for him has to be the New York Knicks.
NBAUproxx

Damian Lillard Lays Out Why This Offseason Is So Important For Him And The Blazers

The eyes of the basketball world are on the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. But for a brief moment on Friday, those eyes turned to Portland, as Damian Lillard’s future with the franchise once again came into question. This time, a report popped up from Henry Abbott of TrueHoop indicating that Lillard has plans to request a trade sometime in the coming days.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Best trade Mavericks could offer Blazers for Damian Lillard

It sounds as if the Dallas Mavericks could be in the market for a new franchise pillar alongside Luka Doncic this NBA offseason. Only two years after thinking Kristaps Porzingis would be the one to fill that role, they could be ready to move on. Could a trade for Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard be an option?

Comments / 0

Community Policy