Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Lands Long, Rangy Linebacker

By Brandon Brown
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKfKO_0aumYSNz00

Michigan landed five prospects in the month of June and now has No. 4 in the month of July. Moments ago, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail outside linebacker Micah Pollard committed to Michigan over schools like Auburn, Indiana and UCF.

The 6-3, 200-pounder gives Michigan another pledge from The Sunshine State after edge rusher Mario Eugenio committed to the Wolverines just one week ago. Both Pollard and Eugenio are adept at getting after the quarterback and illustrate the change over to a 3-4 base defense under Mike Macdonald. Neither are quite true ends, nor are they true linebackers. They're both versatile, quick and athletic, which makes them interesting parts of potential future defenses.

Pollard is the nephew of former Wolverine Braylon Edwards and Pollard's father, Marcus, played tight end in the NFL and with current U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh. With those connections, the efforts from George Helow and the rest of the U-M staff and the results of Pollard's official visit in early June, Michigan just had too much to turn down.

Comments / 0

WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
367
Followers
324
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Wolverine, MI
State
Indiana State
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braylon Edwards#American Football#Ucf#Wolverines#The U M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

A Look Back At Jake Butt's Michigan Career

When reports began to surface that former Wolverine Jake Butt would be retiring from the game of football, Michigan fans spent much of the day reflecting on his career in Ann Arbor. During his four years in Ann Arbor, Butt established himself as one of the best tight ends in...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

2022 Recruit Decommits From Michigan

On Thursday, three-star defensive lineman Davonte Miles announced that he had decommitted from the University of Michigan. In a statement released to his social media accounts, Miles cited his desire to finish out his high school athletic career as part of his reasoning. "I'm privileged to have the opportunity to...
NBAPosted by
WolverineDigest

NBA Draft: Jalen Rose Expects Big Things From One Wolverine In Particular

In a little over 24 hours from now, four Wolverines are hoping to hear their names called as the NBA Draft kicks off on Thursday, July 29 at 8 pm EST on ABC and ESPN. Among that group of Wolverines is Chaundee Brown, a 6-5 guard out of Orlando (Fla.). Before making his way to Michigan, Brown spent three seasons at Wake Forest where he averaged 10.4 points just 4.7 rebounds per game during his career.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Mazi Smith Poised For Breakout Season

With the first day of fall camp just 10 days away, the Michigan Wolverines are hoping to answer several lingering questions before they kick off the season at home on Sept. 4 against Western Michigan. One of those lingering questions is the defensive line and, more specifically, who's going to...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Former Michigan QB Believes Firing Rich Rodriguez Was A Mistake

You won't find many folks within the Michigan fan base who have fond memories of former head coach Rich Rodriguez and his time in Ann Arbor. Hired in 2008, Rodriguez arrived at Michigan with plenty of skepticism surrounding his coaching style and how it would translate into success within the Big Ten conference. The ground-and-pound, smash-mouth philosophy that dominated Michigan Football for well over a century was set to be replaced by the flashy new philosophy of the "spread offense".
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

College Football Expert Felt Something from Michigan Players in Indianapolis, but is Still Torn

Expectations aren't very high for Michigan heading into the season, but there was a noticeable energy surrounding the Wolverines in Indianapolis. Jim Harbaugh was telling stories, sharing concrete information and actually enjoying his time at the mic. Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross were as fired up as you can be while talking to the media, and Hassan Haskins was all about his business despite not saying a whole lot. For a team looking to rebound from a very disappointing 2-4 season, confidence seemed high.
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

Recapping Big Ten Media Days, Talking Jim Harbaugh, Position Groups

Jim Harbaugh, Aidan Hutchinson, Hassan Haskins and Josh Ross said all the right things while in Indianapolis and gave Michigan fans and media members plenty to discuss. Between the four of them, just about every position group and most of the players we'll see on the field this fall were talked about. It's only right that everything they said gets dissected, analyzed and broken down, on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Further Proof That Michigan Is An Elite Basketball School

Though the football program receives most of the attention, the basketball program at the University of Michigan has established itself as a legitimate national title threat year after year. The Wolverines have captured three regular season conference championships since 2012 and two conference tournament championships since 2017. Additionally, Michigan has...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
WolverineDigest

In-Depth Conversation with JJ McCarthy, NIL Discussion, More

Michigan freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy has been in Ann Arbor since January, so he's got six months of being a Wolverine under his belt. He talked about that, the battles taking place inside the quarterback room, what he does on a day to day basis and more during his first media appearance as a U-M quarterback. We also dive into what Michigan is and is not doing when it comes to NIL again as the first month of athletes being able to make money wraps up.
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

The Five Most Interesting Things Hassan Haskins said at Big Ten Media Day

At Big Ten Media Day, senior running back Hassan Haskins took the podium to discuss a range of topics surrounding Michigan football. Last season, Haskins was the team’s leading rusher with 380 yards and six touchdowns. He gave his thoughts on the running back room, his new running backs coach Mike Hart, what went wrong last season and the big question mark on every player's mind: can they beat Ohio State.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan QB Talks Ohio State, Championship Drought

As the Wolverines prepare to navigate through one of college football's toughest schedules in 2021, we sat down with J.J. McCarthy - Michigan's highly-rated true freshman quarterback - to discuss the outlook for the upcoming season and more. Of course, no conversation with a Michigan quarterback is complete without discussing...
College SportsPosted by
WolverineDigest

The Five Most Inspiring Things Josh Ross Said at Big Ten Media Days

Michigan finished 2-4 last year leaving a lot of people disappointed, especially the players. Senior linebacker Josh Ross spoke with the media during Big Ten Media Days and repeatedly said, "That's not Michigan football," when referencing last year's results. He was asked about the culture, the new energy, his teammates and even his own legacy as the Wolverines prepare for fall camp, and he said at least five different things that should get the Michigan fanbase fired up.
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Names Top QB Heading Into Fall Camp

As fall camp draws near, Jim Harbaugh took center stage at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday to discuss a wide range topics surrounding his football program. From the outside looking in, one of the biggest question marks for Michigan heading into the new season is at the quarterback position. The Wolverines welcome back junior quarterback Cade McNamara and sophomore quarterback Dan Villari, while adding true freshman JJ McCarthy and junior Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman.
MusicPosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh's Epic Description Of The Big House

Michigan Stadium, otherwise known as the "Big House", is the largest stadium in the United States, the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest stadium in the world. Though the Big House provides an incredible experience for any of the 115,000 fans in attendance on any given fall Saturday, the experience is taken to a whole other level when you're a player or a coach.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Heaps Praise Onto Aidan Hutchinson

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Michigan football heading into the 2021 season, but not at one of the defensive end spots. Senior Aidan Hutchinson is poised for a breakout senior season after dealing with an injury last year. Hutchinson flirted with the NFL, but after a shortened, injury-plagued and COVID-affected season, Hutchinson is still in Ann Arbor and ready to blow up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy