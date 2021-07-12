Cancel
MLB

Twins Take Povich in Third Round of MLB Draft

huskers.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln – Junior Cade Povich was the second Husker baseball player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. Earlier today, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

huskers.com

MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLBnumberfire.com

Twins' Josh Donaldson batting third on Friday

Minnesota Twins infielder Josh Donaldson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Donaldson will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Wade LeBlanc and the Cardinals. Willians Astudillo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Donaldson for 14.4 FanDuel points...
MLBbleachernation.com

Lukewarm Stove: Cardinals and Red Sox Targeting Starters, Bryant Asking Price, Merrified Staying Put, Berríos, Gibson, More

Let’s see if we can crank out a Lukewarm stove without anything getting stale too quickly. In fact, yeah, let’s make this a short one just to catch up. Now that Max Scherzer has been traded to the Padres Dodgers, the Twins are front and center with José Berríos. Unlike, say, Zach Davies, Berríos comes with an addition year of team can control and can more confidently slot in near the front of a team’s rotation. Davies still has value, but it’s certainly going to be less than Berríos. Jayson Stark reports that the Padres, Rays, Mets, and Twins are all still talking about Berríos, but when a pitcher comes with that extra control, it’s difficult to narrow the field. In any case, after the failed Scherzer pursuit, the Padres are obviously a team worth watching and we know the Mets are looking to add to the rotation, so for now, those would be my speculative front-runners, if I had to guess.
MLBchatsports.com

Minnesota Twins: Grading the Twins’ First 5 Picks the 2021 MLB Draft

Mainland's Chase Petty is the 2021 South Jersey Baseball Player of the Year. The 2021 draft is in the books and the Minnesota Twins made five selections in the first 128 picks, giving them the perfect chance to add to a farm system that’s seeing a lot of it’s top talent graduating to the big league ranks.
Reuters

MLB roundup: Tigers top Twins 17-14

Willi Castro had an RBI triple and Jeimer Candelario added a two-run double to highlight an eight-run fourth inning as the Detroit Tigers bolted out to a 10-run lead and then held on for a wild 17-14 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Eric Haase scored...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Take Down White Sox

(Chicago, IL) -- Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered as the Twins took down the White Sox 7-2 in Chicago. Polanco finished with three hits. Michael Pineda gave up just one run over five innings to get the win. The Twins host the Angels tonight. In other Twins news, outfielder Alex Kiriloff will have season-ending wrist surgery.
Minnesota StateOmaha.com

Former Husker Cade Povich signs with Minnesota Twins

Cade Povich got the easy decision he was looking for on draft day. On Wednesday, he made it official. Nine days after the Minnesota Twins selected him in the third round (No. 98 overall), Nebraska’s Friday ace signed with the club. The pick’s slot value — the amount of guaranteed bonus money a team can offer — is $593,100.
First-round pick Petty, Twins ink deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chase Petty didn't get too good of a look at the tarp-covered Target Field mound as he walked around his future home field, but that's quite all right. If all goes well, he'll have plenty of time to get familiar with that bump in due time -- and he might be able to deliver some of the most electric raw stuff ever seen in a Twins uniform from there.
MLBHastings Tribune

Eric Haase, Miguel Cabrera lift Detroit Tigers to 6-5 win over Minnesota Twins in extras

For the second time in three days, the Detroit Tigers trailed by four runs before recording an out. The scenario first happened in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals. Rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal allowed a double, single, three-run home run and solo shot to begin his outing. The same happened Tuesday to lefty Tyler Alexander against the Minnesota Twins. He gave up a single, single, walk and grand slam to Mitch Garver.
MLBaudacy.com

Tigers rewrite MLB history twice in two days against Twins

Baseball's a strange game. Every day you see something new, like Tuesday night in Minnesota when Eric Haase of the Tigers and Mitch Garver of the Twins became the first pair of opposing catchers in MLB history to hit grand slams in the same game. Garver's staked the Twins to a 4-0 lead in the first; Haase's tied the game in the ninth and sparked the Tigers to a 6-5 win.
MLBMLB

Twins slug 7 home runs in baseball oddity

MINNEAPOLIS -- It felt “like a movie out there,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, as he struggled to find the words to describe the four-hour, three-minute experience his team had just endured. Whatever movie that ordeal evoked in Baldelli’s mind, there certainly has never been a baseball script quite akin to...
Daily Herald

Berrios, Twins to face LeBlanc, Cardinals

Minnesota Twins (43-60, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (51-51, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 126 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +106, Twins -124; over/under is 8...
MLBFOX2now.com

Cardinals trade John Gant to Minnesota for veteran starter Happ

ST. LOUIS- Less than an hour before the 3pm Major League Baseball trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement with the Minnesota Twins to acquire left-handed starter J.A. Happ in an attempt to bridge the gap of innings facing the club before the expected return of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas sometime in August.
NESN

Five Starting Pitchers Red Sox Could Target After Max Scherzer-Dodgers Trade

Sorry, Red Sox fans: Max Scherzer isn’t shipping up to Boston. The Washington Nationals reportedly traded the star pitcher, along with shortstop Trea Turner, to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night for a massive prospect haul. Scherzer was connected to multiple teams ahead Friday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, including the Boston Red Sox.
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

