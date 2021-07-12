Rangers' Ian Moller: Drafted by Rangers
The Rangers have selected Moller with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound catcher committed to Louisiana State out of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa. Moller has solid defensive skills behind the plate, but occasional mistakes have led to overall inconsistency. His arm strength is considered unremarkable. Offensively, Moller boasts moderate power but whiffs frequently due to a pull-heavy approach.www.cbssports.com
