Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Rangers' Ian Moller: Drafted by Rangers

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

The Rangers have selected Moller with the 103rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. The 6-foot, 195-pound catcher committed to Louisiana State out of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa. Moller has solid defensive skills behind the plate, but occasional mistakes have led to overall inconsistency. His arm strength is considered unremarkable. Offensively, Moller boasts moderate power but whiffs frequently due to a pull-heavy approach.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Louisiana State
City
Iowa, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Wahlert High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Iowa nabs first 2023 commitment

(Iowa City) -- Iowa picked up their first 2023 commitment on Thursday from Norwalk defensive lineman Maddax Borcherding-Johnson. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect also had an offer from Iowa State before opting for the Hawkeyes. Borcherding-Johnson had 31.5 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and two sacks, this past season for...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Rangers split in Fort Collins

Senior Garrett Dodd hit a two-out walk-off home run to help Laramie to a 14-13 victory over the Casper Oilers on Saturday at the Gabe Pando Memorial tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Rangers (38-18) also lost to Rock Canyon of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 9-8. Laramie surrendered seven runs in...
Iowa StateKCJJ

Hawkeye football announces time change for Iowa State game

This year’s edition of the Cy-Hawk football game has a new kickoff time. The University of Iowa Athletic Department announced Monday that the Iowa/Iowa State game in Ames will now kick off at 3:30pm on September 11th. It was originally set for a 2:30pm kickoff. The game will still be...
MLBchatsports.com

Sunday morning Rangers things

The Rangers and the Blue Jays were rained out on Saturday. There will be a doubleheader today. Levi Weaver writes that major league baseball is leaving Buffalo again soon after the Rangers depart, as Toronto has been cleared to start playing games in Canada again at the end of the month.
NHLchatsports.com

Final projection for the Rangers 2021 Expansion Draft protection list

As of 3pm today, the NHL rosters freeze and 30 NHL teams –Vegas is exempt– must submit their 2021 Expansion Draft protection lists. The Rangers have a few options at their disposal, with the signings of both Brett Howden and Julien Gauthier over the last week. It does seem like a trade before the expansion draft is imminent, as the timing of these deals would indicate that. Or that could just be me overanalyzing, per usual. That said, most of the Rangers protection list is determined.
Sportschatsports.com

Saturday Morning Rangers Stuff

The Rangers lost a flush-away game yesterday in which they gave up all of the home runs. The DMN’s game story has quotes from Chris Woodward about the butt-kicking (his words). There’s also a story about Jonah Heim returning to play in a stadium 12 miles away from his hometown.
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft: Who do the experts think the Rangers will pick?

It’s hard to believe, but the 2021 NHL Draft is already less than two weeks away. For the first time in several years, the New York Rangers are in a good position heading into the 2022 season and won’t need to rely on this year’s top draft pick to make a huge impact.
MLBCBS Sports

Texas Rangers

Terry had his contract selected by the Rangers on Friday. Terry has impressed at Triple-A Round Rock this season with a .297/.380/.593 slash line, 17 homers, 17 doubles and 56 RBI in 65 games to earn his first big-league opportunity. The 24-year-old will make his debut in the majors Friday as the designated hitter in Houston.
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers Draft: A way too early peek at 2022’s class

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 28: Jack Leiter #22 of the Vanderbilt Commodores pitches in the fourth inning during game one of the College World Series Championship against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 28, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Let’s...
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Friday Morning Rangers Links

The Rangers kick off the second half of the season tonight with a three-game series against the Blue Jays. The DMN’s Joseph Hoyt has a story on Jonah Heim, who’s gonna have a whole bunch of his peoples at the game in Buffalo tonight. On The Athletic, Jamey Newberg looks...
NHLwfla.com

Barclay Goodrow traded to Rangers, Lightning get 7th-round draft pick

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first major member of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s back-to-back championship seasons has been traded away. The Lightning announced Saturday they traded forward Barclay Goodrow to the New York Rangers. In exchange, the Lightning acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Goodrow joined the...
NHLchatsports.com

Official: Rangers lose Colin Blackwell to Seattle at Expansion Draft

The worst kept secret was Seattle’s expansion draft roster, as the entire thing was leaked earlier today. However there’s always a chance the leaker is wrong. This time, not so much. After the first six teams were accurate, we knew the rest of the list was accurate. Thus, it was announced that the Rangers lost Colin Blackwell to Seattle at the expansion draft.
NHLTimes Herald-Record

NY Rangers submit their list of protected players for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft

It's not a lazy Sunday morning in the NHL. While most hockey fans were drinking coffee in their pajamas, the league made news by announcing each team's protection list for the 2021 expansion draft. The eligible players who were left unprotected are now candidates to join the NHL's newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, who will select one apiece from 30 different teams. The Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the league as an expansion team in 2017, are not participating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy