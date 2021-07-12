Rangers' Ian Moller: Drafted by Rangers

As of 3pm today, the NHL rosters freeze and 30 NHL teams –Vegas is exempt– must submit their 2021 Expansion Draft protection lists. The Rangers have a few options at their disposal, with the signings of both Brett Howden and Julien Gauthier over the last week. It does seem like a trade before the expansion draft is imminent, as the timing of these deals would indicate that. Or that could just be me overanalyzing, per usual. That said, most of the Rangers protection list is determined.