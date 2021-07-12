Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gap, or 7 miles southeast of New Holland, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Parkesburg, West Grove, Honey Brook, Elverson, Homeville, Cochranville, Marshallton, Lionville-Marchwood, Glenmoore, Chester Springs, Lionville, Hockessin, West Goshen, Malvern, Atglen and South Coatesville. This includes Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 300 and 321. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH