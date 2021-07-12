Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Bergen, Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Bergen; Western Passaic A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PASSAIC...NORTHWESTERN BERGEN SOUTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 540 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over West Milford, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wayne, New City, West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Pompton Lakes, Suffern, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Pomona, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Oakland and Wanaque. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.