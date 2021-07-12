Cancel
Covington County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Covington, Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Covington; Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Covington County in south central Alabama Eastern Escambia County in south central Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 440 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dixie, Rome, Bradley, Parker Springs, Damascus, Falco, Rock Creek, Wing, Beda, Roberts, Beck and Carolina.

