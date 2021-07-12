Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A Smith ‘racist’ comment LIVE: Shohei Ohtani in MLB Home Run Derby after ESPN star slammed for First Take remark

By Danielle Cinone
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmOT4_0aumXhiD00

ESPN host Stephen A Smith is being slammed for what's been described as a "racist" on-air remark about baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

During an episode of First Take on Monday, Smith said he believes that Ohtani – who is Japanese and does not speak English – talking through an interpreter is bad for the MLB.

“The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box-office appeal,” he said.

The host's remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it "racist."

Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is set to play in Monday's Home Run Derby, and will start in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher.

Read our live blog below for more on what Stephen A Smith said...

WHAT DID STEPHEN A. SMITH SAY ON ESPN'S 'FIRST TAKE'?

Speaking about a Japanese MLB player, Shohei Ohtani, Stephen A. Smith said: "When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you.

"OK, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying."

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
232K+
Followers
25K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mlb Home Run Derby#Espn#First Take#Japanese#The Los Angeles Angels#Mlb All Star Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBAOL Corp

Shohei Ohtani donates $150,000 Home Run Derby winnings to Angels staffers

Shohei Ohtani just keeps finding ways to impress. The Los Angeles Angels phenom failed to make it out of the first round of the Home Run Derby, losing a multi-round swing-off to Juan Soto, but he still received $150,000 for participating. According to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Ohtani decided to give the money away.
MLBchatsports.com

Shohei Ohtani on 2022 MLB Home Run Derby: 'I Definitely Want to Participate Again'

Fresh off being the face of Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities, Shohei Ohtani hopes to have another opportunity to participate in one of the sport's signature events. Speaking to reporters after the American League's 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night, Ohtani was asked about potentially taking part...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Quite frankly, Stephen A. Smith knew exactly what he was saying about Shohei Ohtani

All of us have prejudices. Most of us, at some level, know we carry these prejudices. We wrestle with them. Some of us are happy to share our vile views and don’t care that others might be offended by them. Some of us aren’t aware we have prejudices. How many of the unaware dwell among us is unclear, but given the very loud public discussion that has been going on the past few decades, you’d have to live in a cave to not know what’s offensive to certain groups.
MLBrockydailynews.com

American League, Shohei Ohtani Take All In All-Star Game At Coors Field – CBS Denver

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
MLBsemoball.com

LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:. HIS TURN. Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to...
MLBNBC Chicago

MLB Star Ohtani Donates HR Derby Earnings to Angels' Staff

Shohei Ohtani donated his earnings from this week's Home Run Derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels' support staff. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Ohtani donated the $150,000 he received to more than a couple dozen people, including clubhouse staff, trainers and members of the media relations department.
MLBBleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani MLB All-Star Game Jersey Receiving Bids for over $100K at Auction

An MLB All-Star Game jersey autographed by Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani has a top bid over $110,000 with five days left in the auction. The MLB Auction listings, which run through Wednesday night, show Ohtani's jersey at $111,050. The second-highest bid was for San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr.'s jersey, which was at $3,630 as of Friday afternoon.
MLBNBC Washington

Mic'd Up Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani React to Each Other's Power at Home Run Derby

Mic’d up Soto, Ohtani react to each other’s power at Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani put together an epic matchup in the first round of the Home Run Derby on Monday night, combining for 59 homers in a round that required both an overtime period and a swing-off before Soto emerged as the winner.
BaseballKBUR

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith apologizes for insensitive comments about Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani’s use of interpreter

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith once again apologized on Tuesday after his insensitive remarks about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter. In a segment on ESPN’s morning talk show “First Take,” Smith said Monday that Ohtani, a Japanese-born player who has drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, couldn’t be the face of the sport because he uses an interpreter. Said Smith: “I understand that baseball is an international sport itself in terms of participation, but when you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark, to actually watch you, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter, so you can understand what the hell he’s saying in this country.”
MLBarcamax.com

Beyond the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom, 4 things we learned in MLB's first half

NEW YORK — For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 1/2 months. Shohei Ohtani is drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth, Jacob deGrom is drawing comparisons to Bob Gibson and the two Latin juniors, Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero, are living up to all their hype and off to what is shaping up as the first of many MVP seasons for both.

Comments / 0

Community Policy