Stephen A Smith ‘racist’ comment LIVE: Shohei Ohtani in MLB Home Run Derby after ESPN star slammed for First Take remark

ESPN host Stephen A Smith is being slammed for what's been described as a "racist" on-air remark about baseball star Shohei Ohtani.

During an episode of First Take on Monday, Smith said he believes that Ohtani – who is Japanese and does not speak English – talking through an interpreter is bad for the MLB.

“The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn’t speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that’s your box-office appeal,” he said.

The host's remarks were quickly blasted online, with many calling it "racist."

Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, is set to play in Monday's Home Run Derby, and will start in Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game as both hitter and pitcher.

Read our live blog below for more on what Stephen A Smith said...

WHAT DID STEPHEN A. SMITH SAY ON ESPN'S 'FIRST TAKE'?

Speaking about a Japanese MLB player, Shohei Ohtani, Stephen A. Smith said: "When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you.

"OK, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying."