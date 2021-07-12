Cancel
Una Healy's children blocked from flying to America to visit dad Ben Foden

By Vicki Newman
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
The Saturdays star Una Healy 's kids have been left devastated after they were blocked from entering the US and visiting their dad Ben Foden.

Ben's new wife Jackie had flown all the way from New York to Dublin to collect Aoife, nine, and Tadhg, six, and travel back to her native America with them.

But sadly the kids were left gutted when they were forced to return home without even coming close to seeing their dad, RSVP Live reports.

Jackie is said to be a "complete mess" and the kids are "not okay" after they spent hours trying to iron out the situation at the airport.

Ben with his kids (Image: ben_foden/Instagram)
Una had arranged for them to visit Ben and Jackie for the summer

Jackie then flew back to JFK and the youngsters returned home.

Rugby star Ben, 35, wasn't able to make the journey himself because he's still waiting to be granted full citizenship status after marrying Jackie in 2019.

Jackie explained why her "two stepbabies" weren't with her and Ben in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

Ben's wife Jackie flew to Dublin to meet them (Image: Internet Unknown)
Una and Ben share the two youngsters (Image: Getty Images Europe)

"I currently just spent the past month organising their trips over to the US- getting tickets booked," she penned.

"Hours on the phone with Aer Lingus making sure their stepmother can bring them over and booking their ESTA's. Ben can't travel because he is getting his greencard processed and can't leave the country.

"I take the red eye to Dublin last night. When I checked in at JFK the attendants check on the kids return flights. Everyone was made aware of my plans to turn right back around with my stepkids."

Jackie, who welcomed daughter Farrah with Ben last May, said the only alternative she and Ben had was to fly the kids to Turkey or Mexico instead.

She continued: "I pick them up in Dublin today only to have their tickets blocked by immigration.

"An hour at check in trying to get them through and then another 1-2 hours stuck in immigration offices only to be told there is a ban on EU citizens and there's nothing possible we can do other than fly to Turkey or Mexico quarantine for 14 days and then bring them over from there."

Aoife and Tadhg had been hoping to see their dad and baby sister for the first time since Christmas.

Aoife and Tadhg haven't seen their dad since Christmas (Image: Instagram)

Jackie added: "Having to break these poor babies hearts who had their hopes up for a fun summer with their dad and sister, we are all not okay right now.

"Una was a rockstar with them, they were on the phone with their dad. Both Una and he calmed them down. I am very much not okay and I am a complete mess."

The family now hope that Ben will be able to travel to Europe once he's finished his Rugby Union season.

Jackie went on: "We will file for emergency travel for Ben and probably be spending the rest of the summer in England/Ireland when Ben's rugby season is done."

