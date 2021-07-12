Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Doctors Stunned After Bacteria Leaves 4-Year-Old Girl with Brain Damage

By Laura Tobias
Scrubs Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article4-year-old Lylah Baker has been fighting a severe infection for the last six weeks. After treating the girl for almost anything they could think of, doctors were flabbergasted when they found an organism growing in her blood. It seems to have been caused by a deadly form of foreign bacteria known as Burkholderia pseudomallei, found mostly in tropical regions of Southeast Asia and northern Australia.

