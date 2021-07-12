Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jay Cutler Thinks He’s Suffered Concussions in the ‘Double Digits,’ Struggles With His Memory: It’ll ‘Catch Up to Me’

By Meredith Nardino
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

All part of the game? Jay Cutler opened up about experiencing some noticeable setbacks after playing professional football for 12 seasons, especially when it comes to his memory.

The 38-year-old retired quarterback “absolutely” thinks about the health risks that come from the sport, including traumatic brain injuries, he told GQ in an interview published earlier this month. “I would say definitely my memory isn’t the same as it was five years ago,” Cutler admitted. “The amount of concussions I’ve had are probably in the double digits. It’s gonna catch up to me at some point. I’m just trying to delay it as much as possible.”

He joked, “I think I’ve damaged enough things and brain parts and heart and everything in my life, if I make it to 80 [years old], or anything after that, I’ll be happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFrJ8_0aumXO8W00
Jay Cutler warming up before a Miami Dolphins football game in the NFL, on October 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. AP/Shutterstock

Despite the wear and tear, the former Chicago Bears star would go back to the league “in a heartbeat,” he told the outlet. “The relationships that I made, the memories that I have, the lifestyle it’s accustomed me and my kids [to]. It outweighs the benefits. In my mind. There may be some people that say, ‘Hey, that’s crazy.’ But I’d do it all over again, no question about it.”

The Indiana native was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft after playing college football at Vanderbilt University. He stayed with the Colorado-based team for three seasons before being traded to the Bears, where he played for eight seasons. In 2017, Cutler was released from the Bears and considered a career in sportscasting, but he continued for one final season as quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He officially retired ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

As he adjusts to life off of the field, Cutler has seen a big difference in his body. “After I was done playing, I was like, I don’t need to carry all this excess weight. I’ve lost 15, 20 pounds since I’ve been done. And I feel better,” he told GQ, explaining that he’s “much slimmer” than he was pre-retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLHU8_0aumXO8W00
Jay Cutler. Courtesy Jay Cutler/Instagram

Cutler has started to follow an intermittent fasting routine, starting his day with coffee and ending with protein and veggies for dinner. Making the change was “tough at first,” but committing to the diet has paid off.

“I have more energy. I feel better. I’m sleeping better,” he added. “Giving your body a break from digesting food 24/7 is probably a good idea.”

The CUTS cofounder’s diet isn’t the only thing that’s changed since leaving the NFL behind. In April 2020, he and Kristin Cavallari called it quits after 10 years together and three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5.

“[Coparenting] has its challenges for sure, especially in the beginning,” the Hills alum, 34, told Mr. Warburton in May. “But we’re just navigating it the best way we know how. … I always want my kids to see Jay and me as a united front. He’s their father. That’s important and they need to see that from me.”

One month later, Cutler told E! News that the little ones have been “resilient” while getting used to their new normal, noting, “With school and all the activities, we’ve done a good job of putting them first.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Dolphins#American Football#Chicago Bears#The Denver Broncos#Vanderbilt University#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Hits Out As Vikings Coach Faces Job Loss For Refusing Vaccine

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has accused the Minnesota Vikings of "discrimination" after the football team's assistant coach faced being ousted for refusing the coronavirus vaccine. Rick Dennison has been offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the past two seasons but he is now reportedly out because he did not want...
NFLNewsweek

NFL Player Cole Beasley Says He'll Get Vaccinated if Pfizer Gives Him Earnings Share

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said Tuesday he would get the COVID-19 vaccine if Pfizer gave him an earnings share. The NFL player responded to a tweet from ProFootballTalk saying what it would take for him to get the shot. ProFootballTalk's original tweet linked an article from their website proposing the NFL and its player association halt marijuana testing for players who agree to get vaccinated.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants releasing Kelvin Benjamin after bizarre practice scene

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The NY Giants will release tight end Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, following a bizarre scene early in the team’s first training camp practice. During individual drills, Benjamin appeared to storm off the field leaving Giants head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman in his wake.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Announce MRI Results For Dak Prescott Injury

The Dallas Cowboys have announced an injury update for star quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott left practice on Wednesday with an apparent injury. The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas has since revealed that Prescott underwent an MRI. The results of the MRI showed that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had Very Telling Admission On Matt LaFleur

A strong point of contention between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers organization has been a lack of communication. Rodgers has long expressed his desire to be more involved in the team’s decision making process. And on Wednesday, the reigning league MVP made that fact even more abundantly clear.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Share Injury Update For J.J. Watt

All-world pass rusher J.J. Watt is starting his first season with the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, an injury has his year off to a rough start. According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Watt tweaked his hamstring during his test run on Tuesday. He was held out of practice today and will not practice on Thursday either.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: More Green Bay drama benefits Denver

The quest for the Denver Broncos to acquire Aaron Rodgers may have gotten a bit easier, thanks to Green Bay fumbling their extension talks with Davante Adams. On July 23rd, according to Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers broke off extension talks with star wide receiver Davante Adams. He also said that there are no immediate plans to resume these talks either, and the Broncos should be keeping a close eye on this new development.
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Big news on Watson

Big news on former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came out Sunday. According to multiple reports, Watson is expected to report to training camp with Houston's other (...)
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Jaylen Waddle’s impressive rating in ‘Madden NFL 22’ revealed

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle is one of the highest rated rookies in “Madden NFL 22.”. The honor likely doesn’t come as a major surprise to anyone who watched Waddle at the collegiate level. Over three seasons at the University of Alabama, the explosive wide receiver was consistently one of the best players in the nation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

No, the Miami Dolphins are not going to trade Tua Tagovailoa

Perhaps it is the time of the year when football boredom has kicked in. Or maybe Miami Dolphins fans aren’t used to their team being one of the preferred destinations of one of the league’s embattled superstars. But the amount of trade talk amongst the fan base about Tua Tagovailoa is beginning to border on ridiculous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy