Finger-pointing continues over GA voter law as Denver prepares for MLB All-Star Game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — What was supposed to be a very busy day at Truist Park on Tuesday will now be a very quiet one after Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game to Denver over Georgia’s new elections law.

Carroll Thompson’s barbecue restaurant is decked out in Atlanta Braves memorabilia. His popular restaurant is two blocks from Truist Park and was looking forward to getting some of the All-Star Game revenue.

“Oh, very excited,” Thompson told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot. “I mean, that’s a homerun in itself.”

But after the passage of Georgia’s controversial elections law, MLB decided to pull the game from Cobb County and relocate it to Denver as a protest against the law.

Truist Park is in Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz’s district. She opposed MLB pulling the game from Cobb County but supports their right to do it. She blames Republicans for the decision.

“MLB deciding to pull the All-Star Game is not in anyway a consequence of anything any Georgia Democrat said or did. It is absolutely and directly the consequence of the Republican passage of SB 202.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel blames Democrats and thinks corporate America caved to them.

“Corporate America and politicians started weighing in on the Georgia law. They told a lot of untruths about it and the All-Star Game was moved to Denver,” McDaniel said.

Thompson wishes MLB had kept the game at Truist Park. It would’ve meant more money for his business, but he also said he supports the league’s right to move the game.

“I would’ve loved for the baseball game to be here, the All-Star Game for obvious reasons. At the same time, I understand that they chose to go to Denver and it’s their right.

The next game at Truist Park will be Friday night when the Braves take on Tampa Bay.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over the new voting law.

