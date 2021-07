Here is a recap of what’s been going on recently with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Wednesday, July 14 – New Hampshire 10, Hartford 5. With four out of six wins in Hartford this week, the Fisher Cats earned their first series victory since their trip to Maryland against the Bowie Bay Sox in late June. The Fisher Cats also had three saves in a single series this year, putting them up to six saves overall on the year, two more than Hartford closer Reagan Todd, who recorded a save against the Fisher Cats on Thursday.