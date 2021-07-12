Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Finding Narnia in Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia

By FREESKIER
Freeskier Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow-covered moss hangs down from old growth trees, giving off a magical feeling. The trees before me are perfectly spaced with open hallways that you can point straight down or throw some soul turns in—you can’t go wrong. I drop in and the snow blows over my shoulders with every turn as I laugh my way through the forest. A quick traverse from the Condor Tres double chair deposited me here in the middle of this magical forest at Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia. The locals know it simply as Catedral. A storm has come in, preventing safe travel into the alpine, but some of the best skiing at Catedral is below treeline. While I love the alpine, tree skiing is my personal favorite.

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Backcountry Skiing#Condor Tres#Sass Global Travel#San Carlos De Bariloche#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
Related
Time

Patagonia National Park, Chile

Chile’s Patagonia National Park has long been a destination for travelers from across the globe seeking an adventure in nature and/or a luxury retreat (standouts include Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa and Explora Lodge). Now the park has also become a beacon of clean energy. Since last September, it has been powered by 100% renewable energy, thanks to the installation of a new hydroelectric-solar microgrid. And earlier this year, the regional government announced more than $5 million in funding to improve trails, create a state-of-the-art visitor center and add infrastructure—including roads—to better serve the park’s surrounding communities. The park system includes 10 million acres of land where condors, guanacos, pumas and many deer species can roam and be protected. —Nadia-Elysse Harris.
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Western Colorado Bucket List: Gorgeous Trappers Lake Hike

If you are an avid hiker, here's a hike you need to put on your bucket list - Trappers Lake. Western Colorado offers a plethora of amazing hikes. Some are extremely difficult, some would be considered moderate, while others are considered extremely easy. I wouldn't consider the Trappers Lake hike extremely difficult because it's not a climb, though there are plenty of ups and downs. It's also not an easy hike - because of the length and because of multiple stream crossings that must be navigated.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

This underrated national park is unexpectedly epic for scuba divers

Of all the outdoor activities America’s national parks call to mind, scuba diving is low on the list, especially when that national park is in the Midwest. Michiganders know better. Isle Royale National Park, which doubles as the largest of Lake Superior’s 400-plus islands, is one of the most unexpectedly exciting places to scuba dive in the United States. The water is invigoratingly icy, the lake floor is a maze of shipwrecks waiting to be explored, and the view from the surface captures Lake Superior at its most remote.
TravelSummit Daily News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area resumes work on new downhill mountain bike trail

Work resumed this month at Araphoe Basin Ski Area to complete the remainder of Wheels Up, the ski area’s new downhill mountain biking trail. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth said in a blog post last week that the ski area’s trail crew and a trail-building team from the International Mountain Bicycling Association resumed work on the trail this month.
Santa Barbara, CAcondorexpress.com

Wind and seas provide an inspirational trip!

A humpback spouts into the breezy Santa Barbara Channel surrounded by predatory seabirds (mostly shearwaters). Passengers on the Condor Express were treated to the thrill of being out in the Santa Barbara Channel with a fresh breeze, sunny skies and white caps all over the surface. I say “treated” because it gives our mostly terrestrial species a glimpse into what living the life of a whale or dolphin, with all sorts of sea conditions, day or night, summer or winter, must be like. Nevertheless, our Captain and crew located 1 humpback whale and 3000 long-beaked common dolphins.
Patagonia, AZPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Patagonia’s Lightweight Field Shorts Are 60% Off

It’s not every day our favorite Patagonia workout shorts go on sale, but the lightweight Field Shorts are currently 60% off in three soft colorways. While not a pair of beloved Baggies, the Field Shorts are made from a similar lightweight polyester weave that’s incredibly durable and tear-resistant when you’re getting after those summer workouts. Originally designed to handle all the trials of Ultimate (as in Frisbee), we applaud the nine-inch inseam that promotes unhindered mobility, and the lack of pockets that reduce unwanted snagging. Plus, the timeless style looks good beyond your casual workouts.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

A Minimalist Family Home Hangs Over a Cliff Overlooking the Alta Lake

A modern concrete family home built by British-based architecture studio Gort Scott overlooks the Alta Lake in Whistler, British Columbia. Planted on a rocky cliff in the Canadian mountain resort, “The Rock” house was dreamed up to mirror and blend in with the vast surroundings of the mountainous landscape. “The Rock” is a four-story home divided into three areas with each housing its own chimney and blackened timber cladding. Two of which shape up the six-bedroom main house with the third providing a more intimate two-bedroom guest house. A series of terraces open up the design allowing time spent with nature, while the first-floor terrace connects the two main areas together as an infinity pool expands the walkway.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Strange Intersecting Sand Dunes on Mars

In our exploration of Mars, we’ve seen some strange but naturally occurring shapes. Polygons – a shape with at least three straight sides and angles, typically with five or more – have been seen in several different Martian landscapes, and scientists say these shapes are of great interest because they often indicate the presence of shallow ice, or that water formerly was present in these areas.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
BikingPosted by
outsidemagazine

Rain Gear Built for the Wettest Pacific Northwest Adventures

Since moving to the West Coast almost a decade ago, I’ve experienced my fair share of wet-weather mishaps. From waking up in a tent sitting in a couple inches of water, to forgetting to pack a waterproof shell during thunderstorm season, I’ve been left waterlogged and grumpy from being caught unprepared more times than I’d like to admit. Most of these unfortunate events could have been prevented had I just put a little more thought into my rain-gear kit.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

40 Years Ago, a Woman Famously Survived Being 'Frozen Solid'. Here's The Science

Early one New Year's Eve morning in Minnesota, back in 1980, a man named Wally Nelson stumbled across the body of his friend, lying in the snow just a few meters from his door. Nineteen-year-old Jean Hilliard's car had stalled while returning to her parents' house after a night out. Dressed in little more than a winter coat, mittens, and cowboy boots, she set out into the minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) night air to seek her friend's assistance. At some point, she tripped and lost consciousness. For six hours, Hilliard's body lay in the cold, warmth draining away to leave...
TravelWTVC

Possible Native American canoe found in Chattooga River

Mountain Rest, SC — An old wooden dugout canoe, possibly of Native American origin, was recently found in the Chattooga River. According to the Chattooga Conservancy, this is the second canoe discovery in the river, the first was found in 2004. The Chattooga Conservancy says they are leading the extraction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy