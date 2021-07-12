Finding Narnia in Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia

Snow-covered moss hangs down from old growth trees, giving off a magical feeling. The trees before me are perfectly spaced with open hallways that you can point straight down or throw some soul turns in—you can’t go wrong. I drop in and the snow blows over my shoulders with every turn as I laugh my way through the forest. A quick traverse from the Condor Tres double chair deposited me here in the middle of this magical forest at Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia. The locals know it simply as Catedral. A storm has come in, preventing safe travel into the alpine, but some of the best skiing at Catedral is below treeline. While I love the alpine, tree skiing is my personal favorite.