The Unexpected Use For Corn Cobs You've Been Missing Out on

Ever wonder why corn on the cob has become synonymous with summer in America? Prior to 1492 (the year that Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue), no one outside of the "New World" (i.e., the as-yet uncharted North America) was even remotely aware of corn's existence, let alone the joys of gnawing on a corn cob (via SBS News). When Columbus returned to Europe, he brought with him, among other things, corn seeds, calling corn "wondrous" and noting that if it could be farmed, it could be used to feed a lot of hungry people. Europeans were not impressed, however, and while a handful of countries outside of North America have learned to cultivate it, corn has remained almost exclusively a "New World" crop, one that's grown in all 50 of the United States.