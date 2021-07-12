The Unexpected Use For Corn Cobs You've Been Missing Out on
I'm one of the thriftiest people you'll ever meet. Okay, actually, I'm downright cheap. But in my defense, I've just never understood throwing out perfectly good ingredients. I aim to get the absolute MOST out of each ingredient before I do finally toss it. Vegetable, herb, and onion trimmings all go into a bag in the freezer for making homemade stock, as do meat and poultry bones and trimmings. Any leftover I can't find a use for goes directly into the compost pile to help nourish my garden. This habit of milking every ingredient to the max is what ultimately led me to cease throwing out my corn cobs.www.allrecipes.com
Comments / 0