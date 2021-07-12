New and notable: Latest from Samsung, Home Depot and more

Home Depot (NYSE: HD), the world’s largest home improvement retailer, has gained roughly 46% – increasing from about $218 at the beginning of 2020 to around $319 currently, outperforming the S&P500, which grew 34%. Why? Home Depot has made a conscious effort to focus on its integrated retail strategy, which seamlessly connects online and offline channels, making its stores more efficient. This has resulted in double-digit growth in revenues and profitability in 2020, with the online space being a key driver of this impressive growth. The robust housing market has also provided the company with a favorable economic environment to thrive. In addition, the One Home Depot initiative, an $11 billion multi-year investment launched in late 2017, also positioned the business to continue delivering exceptional service and product assortment by strengthening its omnichannel capabilities. That said, the company is showing plenty of opportunities to keep expanding going forward. We discuss more in the sections below.
