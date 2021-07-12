Iowa Department of Natural Resources hits former Mason City business with $3,000 penalty
In February of this year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources received a complaint that MD Products and Solutions was improperly discharging pollutants to a storm sewer intake hooked up to the city of Mason City's system. Now, about five months after that anonymous complaint came in, MD Products has been asked by the DNR to halt all illegal discharges and pay an administrative penalty of $3,000.globegazette.com
