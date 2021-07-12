Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Iowa Department of Natural Resources hits former Mason City business with $3,000 penalty

By Jared McNett
Globe Gazette
 16 days ago

In February of this year, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources received a complaint that MD Products and Solutions was improperly discharging pollutants to a storm sewer intake hooked up to the city of Mason City's system. Now, about five months after that anonymous complaint came in, MD Products has been asked by the DNR to halt all illegal discharges and pay an administrative penalty of $3,000.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Mason City, IA
Business
City
Mason City, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md Products And Solutions#Dnr#Iowa Dnr Environmental#Facility#Stellar Industries#Garner#The Globe Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy