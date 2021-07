The Philadelphia Union are currently in a rough form of play, winning only 1 of their last 8 games. This raises the question, What is going wrong?. There could be many factors into the Union’s skid, players missing time, new additions still getting their footing, teams starting to know how to break down the Union’s Diamond formation. The boys in blue sit 4th place in the Eastern conference, however, once the rest of the teams catch up to the U in terms of game played, they could fall below the playoff line. What exactly is the problem?