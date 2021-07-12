Cancel
Our 28 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Dress Deals

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re not wasting any time during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! First things first? A game plan. No matter what you’re shopping for, we want you to have as much info as possible — and today, we’re covering the best of the best in dress deals.

We’ve selected a range of dresses across all categories so you can find the frocks that fit your vibe. Keep reading to check out these perfect picks!

1. Midi Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpHHg_0aumWVxk00
Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This tank dress is super comfortable and made from luxurious silk that has added stretch!

Get the Nordstrom Signature Stretch Silk Tank Dress (originally $199) on sale with free shipping for $119 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Midi Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the midi dresses on sale here!

2. Mini Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjsJo_0aumWVxk00
Chelsea28 Floral Long-Sleeve Chiffon Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-feminine chiffon dress is such a great look for both the summer and fall!

Get the Chelsea28 Floral Long-Sleeve Chiffon Dress (originally $99) on sale with free shipping for $60 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Mini Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the mini dresses on sale here!

3. Short Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wYU0F_0aumWVxk00
Sweaty Betty Take It Easy Drop Waist Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This stretchy jersey dress from Sweaty Betty is an incredible casual dress to wear while running errands!

Get the Sweaty Betty Take It Easy Drop Waist Dress (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Short Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the short dresses on sale here!

4. Knee-Length Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGJnn_0aumWVxk00
Tahari Star Neck Sheath Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The star-shaped neckline on this structured cocktail dress is beyond unique!

Get the Tahari Star Neck Sheath Dress (originally $128) on sale with free shipping for $76 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the knee-length dresses on sale here!

5. Long Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUAo9_0aumWVxk00
Maggy London Floral Print Smocked Maxi Dress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: This dress from Maggy London offers an abstract take on a traditional floral garment!

Get the Maggy London Floral Print Smocked Maxi Dress (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for $94 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Knee-Length Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the long dresses on sale here!

6. All Women’s Dresses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sFbz_0aumWVxk00
Open Edit Racerback Crepe Sundress Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: The watercolor-style tie dye on this adorable dress is swoon-worthy!

Get the Open Edit Racerback Crepe Sundress (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for $50 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

More Dresses That We’re Loving:

Check out all of the dresses on sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

