DJ JaiRoc, Co-Host of 'Saturday Afternoon Boogie Bang'

By Erol Reyal
shepherdexpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy name is DJ JaiRoc. I am the second half of the "Saturday Afternoon Boogie Bang" along with Barry Johnson. The album that I picked is Sign o' the Times [by Prince]. My reason for picking it is because it was an album that I was really, really fond of in my high school years. The music was so different: the different styles, the different tracks. I actually appreciate it more now as an adult because there were certain songs on the album that I didn't quite understand; particularly the song "If I Was Your Girlfriend." But as I got older, and my ears matured, the album became more and more clear. So even though I enjoyed it as a younger lad, now it’s one of my favorite albums!

