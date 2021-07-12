Cancel
Gold lower, silver higher

By The Associated Press, AP
 16 days ago

The july gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1805.50 an ounce – down $4.50. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.22 an ounce – up one cent.

