Situation 805: “My husband complimented another woman and I dont know how to feel about it”

I have three daughters, who are 6, 4, and 1. I also like to get a lot of beauty treatments done. Nothing major, but I get my hair cut and glossed every 6 weeks, I get most of my face waxed (I’m Italian and Greek, so we’re very hairy), I love facials and body scrubs and massages. I get a manicure once a month or so. Maybe once or twice a year I’ll get a spray tan. My husband never seemed to mind, but now that our girls are getting older, he wants me to tone it down and have a more “natural” look so they know they’re beautiful as they are. I love that he’s worried about their body image but at the same time, I don’t want to give up my treatments! There are plenty of natural features that I’ve grown to love, including my Roman nose. I almost never wear heavy makeup. I don’t want to have to learn to love my mustache and my unruly hair. Is it so bad for our daughters’ self-esteem that I alter my appearance?