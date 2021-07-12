Cancel
Relationship Advice

Situation 805: “My husband complimented another woman and I dont know how to feel about it”

957thebeatfm.com
 16 days ago

So my husband and I have had a few lets just say very passionate disscusions about this particular work event we just went to last week because I felt humiliated. He told a colleague that he loved her new hairstyle because it made her look younger and brought out her eyes. People around us were shocked that he would give her such a compliment in front of me. He says he was schmoozing and that I shouldn’t be so insecure. Should married men be giving other women compliments? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

