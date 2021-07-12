Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

How to view Pluto at opposition this week

By Michael E. Bakich
Astronomy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 14, 2015, the New Horizons probe swept within 7,700 miles (12,400 kilometers) of Pluto’s surface. With the flyby, features that the Hubble Space Telescope previously saw as fuzzy spots suddenly resolved into broad canyons, flowing ice, expansive craters, mountains of frozen water, and a giant glacier only 10 million years old. The spacecraft proved that Pluto is still a geologically active world, but it also provided a list of questions that will take scientists decades to answer.

astronomy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Hubble Space Telescope#New Moon#New Horizons#Sun#Capricornus#Eastern Sagittarius#Tau#Sao 188612
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
AstronomyLegit Reviews

A Massive Solar Storm Is On The Way

A massive solar storm said to be the biggest in four years is on its way to Earth. According to scientists, the solar storm is big enough to disrupt GPS and impact satellites in orbit. The massive solar storm might also increase the levels of radiation for passengers and crew in high-flying aircraft.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa telescope spots mysterious ‘free-floating planets’ not attached to any solar system

Scientists have seen evidence of a mysterious set of “free-floating” planets, making their way through deep space without being attached to any star.The research was done using Nasa’s Kepler Space Telescope, which captured intriguing signals that suggested there are Earth-sized planets hiding within space.Those signals were not, however, matched by a longer signal that might be expected if they were joined by a host star, like our Sun.Researchers suggest therefore that the stars might once have formed around their own star, before being thrown out of their solar system by the gravitational effect of other, heavier neighbours.The signals were captured...
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

Largest known comet is heading close enough to us to become visible

(CNN) — Astronomers have discovered the largest known comet, and it's about a thousand times more massive than others. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein, so named because it was found by University of Pennsylvania department of physics and astronomy graduate student Pedro Bernardinelli and Professor Gary Bernstein, is between 62 to 124 miles (100 to 200 kilometers) across. The team announced the discovery in June.
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
AstronomyInverse

Is Jupiter's moon Ganymede habitable? Scientists make a vital discovery

A 23-year-old mystery about the largest moon in our solar system has been solved. In 1998, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured Jupiter’s moon Ganymede in ultraviolet light. The images revealed a mysterious pattern of streaks painted across the Jovian moon — auroral bands similar to those observed on Earth. But...
AstronomySilicon Republic

Hubble telescope detects water vapour on Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

The finding comes ahead of the European Space Agency’s planned mission to Jupiter, scheduled to launch next year, which aims to determine if Ganymede is habitable. Astronomers have found evidence of water vapour in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, for the first time. They used data from NASA’s...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Hubble Research Into The Atmosphere Of Ganymede Discovers Water Vapor

Water vapor has been spotted in the atmosphere of Jupiter’s largest moon. The Hubble Space Telescope has found evidence that Ganymede possesses water vapor in its atmosphere. Astronomers used Hubble and previously collected data to find water vapor in the moon’s atmosphere. “So far only the molecular oxygen had been...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are flying space rocks occasionally featured in sci-fi movies and perhaps in our low-level fears of going the way of the dinosaurs. But just what are these potato-shaped chunks of rock, and what are the odds that one could hit Earth sometime in the near future?. "You can think...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Hubble — “Water Vapor on Solar System’s Largest Moon, Jupiter’s Ganymede”

Scientists using new and archival data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have uncovered for the first time evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of the largest moon in our solar system, Jupiter’s icy moon Ganymede, which contains more water than all of Earth’s oceans. Water vapor forms when ice from the moon’s surface sublimates—that is, undergoes a phase change from a solid to gas. Ganymede is one of three icy Galilean moons, including Europa and Callisto, that are thought to contain liquid water oceans and potential life-bearing habitats beneath their surface. Jupiter’s gravity stretches and squeezes these moons as they orbit the gas giant, heating their interiors through friction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy