Colorado Cop Charged with Felony Assault of Unarmed Man, 75, in His Home. Family Claims ‘Lack of Transparency’ and ‘Information Monopoly’ From Police, DA.

By Marisa Sarnoff
Law & Crime
 16 days ago
Michael Clark, a 75-year-old grandfather from Colorado, was seriously injured during an altercation with police in his home. According to Clark’s lawyer, Clark—who was unarmed and unclothed at the time—was “tased, kicked, tackled, punched and choked.”. He has been in the hospital ever since, and, according to his children, he...

