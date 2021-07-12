Colorado Cop Charged with Felony Assault of Unarmed Man, 75, in His Home. Family Claims ‘Lack of Transparency’ and ‘Information Monopoly’ From Police, DA.

A man who pleaded guilty to killing five of his family members accepted his punishment but did not explain why he engaged in the quintuple homicide that would soon get him 205 years in prison. To hear him explain it, 44-year-old Christopher Stokes did not even know why he shot and killed Marcus Stokes, 19; the teen’s sister Lakeitha Stokes, 17; Teresa Thomas, 41; and her children Tera Agee, 16, and Demetrius Thomas, 14, at a Milwaukee County home on April 27, 2020.