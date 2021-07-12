Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 28, 2021. Mercator Advisory Group has released a new primary research report titled 2021 North American Payments Insights: Canada – Fraud and Changing Consumer Preferences, summarizing the research findings from the fraud and payments behavior sections of the North American PaymentsInsights survey of 1,001 Canadian-based adults. The report highlights consumer payment behavior in response to experiencing payment related fraud in the pandemic induced shift to online shopping. Additionally, the report draws attention to the shifts in consumer payment habits and changing consumer preferences influenced by the pandemic. Finally, it touches upon consumers’ experience with credit card payment holidays and the implications this may have for credit card issuers. Various aspects of how Canadian consumers interact with the payments’ ecosystem are brought together to highlight key trends in consumer behavior, preferences, and motivations influenced by consumer perceptions and experiences with payment related fraud during a rapidly changing payment environment. Readers will be presented with a detailed analysis of the impact of demographic characteristics on consumer behaviors and inclinations, general consumer trends, as well as actionable insights for industry players to consider.