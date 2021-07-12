Retired Judge Robert B. Spence Joins Goostree Law Group

Each month in this column, I attempt to highlight a recent development in media law, either in South Carolina or nationally, that may have an impact on the news organizations that are members of the Press Association. But for this column, in honor of the retirement of Bill Rogers after 33 years as executive director of the Association, I thought it would be enlightening to look at media law as it existed in South Carolina and nationally when Bill began here, and explore how the law has changed since. Of course, Bill and his colleagues at the Association, SCPA attorneys Jay Bender and Taylor Smith, and the members of the Press Association have also all played in a role in these developments, particularly at the state level.