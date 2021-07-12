Retired Judge Robert B. Spence Joins Goostree Law Group
ST CHARLES, Ill. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Attorney Tricia Goostree is proud to announce that Judge Robert B. Spence will be joining Goostree Law Group as Of Counsel. Judge Spence is highly dedicated to helping families find solutions in difficult circumstances. His vast experience hearing family law cases provides him with a strong understanding of the ins and outs of the Illinois Marriage and Dissolution of Marriage Act and other laws that affect divorce, child custody, and family-related issues. His years of experience as a former prosecutor can ensure that clients will be able to approach criminal defense cases successfully.www.sfgate.com
