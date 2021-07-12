Cancel
Engineering

The revolutionary role of AI in identifying and extracting evidence to be explored in a webinar featuring Chris Pashos and Matt Michelson

SFGate
 16 days ago

International HEOR and RWE research organization Genesis Research is presenting an interactive webinar and Q&A at 11am ET on Thursday 15 July on ‘How artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning can be incorporated across the product lifecycle to better identify and extract the evidence you need’. Hoboken, New Jersey (PRWEB)...

#Data Mining#Webinar#Data Visualization#Rwe#Q A#Prweb#Takeda#Abbvie#Evid Ai#Genesis Research#Heor
