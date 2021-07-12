Cancel
Mequon, WI

The Immigrant: An American Success Story

By Tom Jenz
shepherdexpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSer Thaou is 60 years old and a vegetable vendor at the Fondy Farmers Market, a Saturday morning oasis in the central city. He grows his vegetables on a 3-acre plot in Mequon, and he also works a full time job at a transformer factory. During the Vietnam War era, he grew up in the country of Laos until the Communists invaded. Fearing torture and death, his family escaped over the mountains into Thailand. When Thailand proved dangerous, his family moved to Milwaukee in 1975.

