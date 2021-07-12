Cancel
'Racists should crawl back under rocks but PM and Tories should look under own stones'

By Voice of the Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago
The vile racist abuse of England’s black football stars and violence from thugs who are parasites on the beautiful game was depressingly predictable.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions represent the best of our vibrant, hopeful country but the poison spewed online by a significant minority was a reminder we’ve come a long way but we are not yet in the promised land.

Football’s ugly side is part of wider problems in our society that we cannot ignore and until they are tackled there is little prospect of

the 2030 World Cup coming home.

We need to start at the top and TV pundit Gary Neville calling out Boris Johnson for promoting racism is a charge the Tory Prime Minister must address by apologising for decades of fuelling bigotry.

The racists should crawl back under their rocks but Johnson and some of his Cabinet Ministers and Tory MPs also need to look under their own stones and apologise.

PM risks lives

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to dodge responsibility if Covid deaths surge to between 100 and 200 every day.

After changing his tune from gung-ho to cautious, he is responsible for life-saving restrictions and any attempt to leave mask wearing to individuals is a cynical blame game.

Most people will continue to follow rules if the Government explains the benefits including a drop in infections and hospital admissions and how lives will be saved.

Mr Johnson is being bullied by Covidiot Tory MPs and prioritising dates over data – the opposite of what he promised.

Letting the bodies pile up would be another fatal mistake by a Prime Minister with a

reckless track record of incompetence.

Waste of space

Billionaires competing in their own space race are living on another planet.

Think how much good would be achieved if the wealthy egos were brought back to earth and first solved problems nearer home.

