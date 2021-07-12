Madeon Announces Dates for GOOD FAITH FOREVER Tour

Madeon will be landing in cities such as New York, Austin, Houston, Indianapolis, and more on the GOOD FAITH FOREVER TOUR this fall. Ahead of the release of his most recent album GOOD FAITH back in 2019, Madeon embarked on a tour of epic proportions to showcase the sounds that would be found within its tracklist. From September to December that year, his GOOD FAITH LIVE show was brought to cities like London, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more to the delight of his fans near and far. But soon after that run of dates ended, a global lockdown ensued as the pandemic took hold, dashing plans for Madeon to continue his run into 2020.