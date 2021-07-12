Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

* Mexican economic growth speeds up in May * Colombia's peso reverses early gains * IMF cuts outlook for developing economies (Adds bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the only currency among Latin American units to rise on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and a weakening dollar, while stocks were knocked lower by a continued rout in China shares. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with broader emerging market peers, which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong shares on regulatory concerns spilled over. Brazil's Bovespa lost 1.3%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%. Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from six-week highs hit on Monday. "A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market equities to perform better in the second half of the year as risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong U.S. dollar, would fade. The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February. Latam currencies edged lower, with currencies of crude exporter Mexico finding support from oil prices buoyed by tight supply. Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up 0.4%. Data showed Mexican economic growth accelerated in May, boosted by primary activities such as farming, fishing and forestry, as well as tertiary activities. Colombia's peso reversed declines from earlier in the day to trade 0.5% lower. Anti-government protests, which started over discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the currency. Brazil's real was struggling to find direction, swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1250.87 -2.28 MSCI LatAm 2531.42 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 124359.10 -1.31 Mexico IPC 50924.23 0.05 Chile IPSA 4128.68 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 65496.72 -0.052 Colombia COLCAP 1252.58 -0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1775 -0.08 Mexico peso 19.9785 0.24 Chile peso 765.8 -0.65 Colombia peso 3928 -0.47 Peru sol 3.925 -0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.5600 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 180 2.22 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)