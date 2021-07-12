Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Wall Street Stocks End At Records As Oil Prices Fall

By AFP News
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Global stocks rose Monday, with Wall Street hitting new records as investors waited for corporate results and economic data later in the week. All three major US indices ended at records, reflecting how optimism over the economic recovery has offset worries about inflation and the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Dow finished just shy of 35,000 points.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Wall Street#Dow#Asian#Jpmorgan Chase#Cfra Research#Datatrek Research#Federal Reserve#New York Fed#Chinese#Shanghai Composite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Business
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Stocksphiladelphiaherald.com

Asian stock markets sold off, Hong Kong the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The beleaguered Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng finally corrected higher on Wednesday, after a relentless 3-day mini-crash. "There hasn't been a single two-day decline (for the Hang Seng index) since the Financial Crisis that has exceeded the magnitude of the last two days," analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note, according to a CNBC report.
Stocksperutribune.com

Stocks turn mixed as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

Global Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings

Global Stocks Drop Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Tech Earnings. On Tuesday, US and European stock markets dipped ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings announcements from major technology companies. Analysts attributed the US pullback to profit-taking following recent price increases. Meanwhile, traders were worried by China’s new crackdown...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rising oil prices lift Mexican peso; Latam stocks fall

* Mexican economic growth speeds up in May * Colombia's peso reverses early gains * IMF cuts outlook for developing economies (Adds bullets, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso was the only currency among Latin American units to rise on Tuesday, helped by higher oil prices and a weakening dollar, while stocks were knocked lower by a continued rout in China shares. MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with broader emerging market peers, which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong shares on regulatory concerns spilled over. Brazil's Bovespa lost 1.3%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%. Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from six-week highs hit on Monday. "A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market equities to perform better in the second half of the year as risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong U.S. dollar, would fade. The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February. Latam currencies edged lower, with currencies of crude exporter Mexico finding support from oil prices buoyed by tight supply. Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up 0.4%. Data showed Mexican economic growth accelerated in May, boosted by primary activities such as farming, fishing and forestry, as well as tertiary activities. Colombia's peso reversed declines from earlier in the day to trade 0.5% lower. Anti-government protests, which started over discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the currency. Brazil's real was struggling to find direction, swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1941 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1250.87 -2.28 MSCI LatAm 2531.42 -0.91 Brazil Bovespa 124359.10 -1.31 Mexico IPC 50924.23 0.05 Chile IPSA 4128.68 -0.43 Argentina MerVal 65496.72 -0.052 Colombia COLCAP 1252.58 -0.3 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1775 -0.08 Mexico peso 19.9785 0.24 Chile peso 765.8 -0.65 Colombia peso 3928 -0.47 Peru sol 3.925 -0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) 96.5600 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 180 2.22 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sandra Maler)
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil edges upward, gold eyes FOMC

Oil prices have been levelling off the last couple of days after enjoying a strong rebound from last Monday’s sell-off. There hasn’t really been much development on this front since the start of the week. Oil, like other risk assets, has been in wait-and-see mode, something that will likely change in the coming hours and days.
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks drop as investors eye earnings, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday as investors focused on earnings reports from big tech names and a key meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 85.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to 35,058.52. The S&P 500 fell 20.84 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,401.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 180.14 points, or 1.21 percent, to 14,660.58.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500 turns slightly higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 reversed declines to trade barely higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economic recovery remained on track despite rising coronavirus cases and that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors." The Dow cut its declines while...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: COVID, China Rattle the Rally

A second day of global fears over China's regulatory crackdown, as well as rising COVID concerns back home, were enough to knock U.S. stocks off their lofty perch Tuesday. Rattling domestic stocks today were reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were prepared to suggest that Americans in COVID hot spots wear masks indoors to combat the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy as Treasury Yields Tumble

After bottoming in March, 30-year Treasury bond prices have started climbing again. Despite threats of interest rate hikes as early as 2023 and inflation, markets are supporting higher government debt prices. A number of Wall Street analysts are forecasting a rebound in 10-year yields to 1.8% by the end of the year, from the 1.285% seen on July 23.
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPX) (QQQ): Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT, AMZN sends Bitcoin to moon

Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all-too-familiar one: heightened Chinese regulatory concerns. This time it was education stocks that were hammered as China banned for-profit tutoring in certain core subjects. Some well-known and retail interest stocks with Nasdaq listings are taking a serious hammering this morning. TAL Education (TAL), Gaotu (GOTU), and New Orient Education (EDU) are down about 25% in Monday's premarket. US-China talks are ongoing with both sides talking their own book and the headlines not looking too rosy.
StocksSpringfield News Sun

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Hovers at Record Highs Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed

Investing.com – The S&P 500 hovered at record highs Monday, ahead of a busy week of earnings from big tech and a monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve due later this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, after hitting a record high of 4,420.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Markets101 WIXX

Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector. The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.
Traffictheedgemarkets.com

Oil prices fall after unexpected rise in US crude oil stocks

SINGAPORE (July 22): Oil prices fell on Thursday after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and as rising COVID-19 infections threaten demand, but prices held on to most of their gains from the previous session on expectations that supplies will remain tight through year-end. Brent crude fell 32...

Comments / 0

Community Policy