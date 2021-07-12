ALEPH’s ‘EGO DEATH’ is a Glitch-Filled Trip Worth Taking

Euphorian makes their Never Say Die debut with their Youth EP – and we‘ve got an exclusive listen to the enchanting track, “magic”!. Never Say Die is notorious for scouring the Internet for new and upcoming talent and is spot-on when they decide to back a new artist in their debut EP. They’ve done it once again with newcomer euphorian, who has a promising career ahead of them. While there might not be loads of information out there on this fresh face to the scene, tracks such as “affirmations,” “healing,” and “Windflower” are incredibly refreshing to the ears. Now, euphorian is ready to take it to the next level and gives us their Youth EP, which is due out on Friday on Never Say Die.