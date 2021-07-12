ALEPH’s ‘EGO DEATH’ is a Glitch-Filled Trip Worth Taking
Not confining himself to just one emotion, ALEPH highlights a multitude of styles and sounds in his latest album EGO DEATH. An artist with a knack for meshing a wide range of sounds together is non-other than ALEPH. The producer blends glitchy, soothing, and just a touch of subtle bass into his music, which can be heard in projects like Semblance, Omen, and Moment. His creations seem to connect to one another and have spiritual connotations behind them, with each piece of them being experiences that many people may go through. Recently, he’s released one of his most emotive projects to date with EGO DEATH, which is out now on Renraku.edmidentity.com
Comments / 0