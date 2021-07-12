Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ALEPH’s ‘EGO DEATH’ is a Glitch-Filled Trip Worth Taking

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot confining himself to just one emotion, ALEPH highlights a multitude of styles and sounds in his latest album EGO DEATH. An artist with a knack for meshing a wide range of sounds together is non-other than ALEPH. The producer blends glitchy, soothing, and just a touch of subtle bass into his music, which can be heard in projects like Semblance, Omen, and Moment. His creations seem to connect to one another and have spiritual connotations behind them, with each piece of them being experiences that many people may go through. Recently, he’s released one of his most emotive projects to date with EGO DEATH, which is out now on Renraku.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ego Death#Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Glitch
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic ‘The Writing on the Wall,’ First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
Musicedmidentity.com

Benny Bridges Drops Debut LP ‘The Duck Tape’ on Fantastic Voyage

Fantastic Voyage continues its fifth-anniversary celebration by unveiling the debut album from Los Angeles-based artist Benny Bridges, The Duck Tape!. If there’s one word to describe Los Angeles’ own Benny Bridges it would be talented. The co-founder of Fantastic Voyage has an array of skills in his arsenal from guitar and drums to keys and vocals, oh… and of course production as well. First growing his roots with fellow label co-founder and former USC roommate Justin Jay, he sailed off on his own journey for a number of years in live bands that took him to some of the scene’s most beloved festivals and venues along the way.
Musicedmidentity.com

Sky Society Re-Aligns Frequencies on ‘Heart Beats: Love Loops Vol. 2’

Find a deeper focus and tap into your heartbeat with Sky Society by listening to his latest release, the four-track Heart Beats: Love Loops Vol. 2!. Sky Society is no stranger to creating soundscapes that allow listeners to drift away and be at ease. The Higher Frequency label-boss does just that on his most recent release, Heart Beats: The Love Loops Vol. 2, where each track delicately lifts you up and into a better headspace.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Jasper Sloan Yip announces new double EP & shares first two singles

Vancouver songwriter Jasper Sloan Yip has announced his upcoming double EP, Strange Calm / Blushing Autumn; two separate EPs, written and recorded at different times with different producers, each ruminating on a different theme. When he set out to record Strange Calm in early 2020, Yip was trying to say...
Musicedmidentity.com

KJ Sawka and Blake Lewis Release “Cali Girls” as The Private Language

KJ Sawka joins forces with pop singer Blake Lewis for “Cali Girls,” the second release of their newly founded project, The Private Language. Legendary drummer and producer of Pendulum, KJ Sawka, has been making quite a splash over the past year with their reemergence in the scene. Yet he hasn’t stopped there, as he recently announced a new project with pop singer Blake Lewis dubbed The Private Language. The unlikely duo joined forces after a chance meeting in Seattle, but the indie-electronic, dance-infused sounds they’ve already begun to create on their cover of Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and remix of BT’s “The War.”
Musicedmidentity.com

Redrum Casts a Spell on Listeners with ‘Pisces Moon’ EP

Dive deep into the depths of the mind and soul of Redrum with her latest release, the Pisces Moon EP – out now on SSKWAN. It must be the season of the witch because rising bass enchantress Redrum is captivating listeners everywhere with her bewitching bass sounds. Having made appearances this year on the likes of Subsidia Dawn: Vol. 2 and Electric Hawk’s In Unity compilation, the emerging producer is steadily climbing up the ranks of the bass music ladder, leaving a trail of magic everywhere she goes.
Musicedmidentity.com

euphorian Shows Listeners “magic” on Never Say Die Debut

Euphorian makes their Never Say Die debut with their Youth EP – and we‘ve got an exclusive listen to the enchanting track, “magic”!. Never Say Die is notorious for scouring the Internet for new and upcoming talent and is spot-on when they decide to back a new artist in their debut EP. They’ve done it once again with newcomer euphorian, who has a promising career ahead of them. While there might not be loads of information out there on this fresh face to the scene, tracks such as “affirmations,” “healing,” and “Windflower” are incredibly refreshing to the ears. Now, euphorian is ready to take it to the next level and gives us their Youth EP, which is due out on Friday on Never Say Die.
Los Angeles, CAedmidentity.com

Factory 93 Announces Boris Brejcha Show in DTLA

Boris Brejcha will be making his way to Skylight Row in Downtown Los Angeles for a Factory 93 showcase that will be quite the techno delight!. Insomniac’s beloved house and techno brand Factory 93 has been heating up Southern California all summer long by bringing some of the most iconic artists in the scene to the stage. Having already hosted some industry titans while also announcing even more that are on the horizon, they’ve now booked the latest great to take control of the decks at Skylight Row DTLA – Boris Brejcha.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Death’s Door Review: A Game Worth Dying For

Doing a lot of things right, Death’s Door features a beautiful world and level design that rivals that of any Zelda game you’ve played. Plus you get to play as a little crow that wields a sword. What’s not to love?. The review is based on the PC version. It's...
Musicedmidentity.com

Get a Taste of Scott Rill and Mingue’s “So Dark”

Something that can be “So Dark” can also be so good – and that’s exactly what Scott Rill has set off to prove with his newest single with Mingue. Scott Rill quickly dropped into the house music scene after he began producing music in 2018. Although a newcomer who is on his rise through the ranks, his music has already appeared on YouTube curation channels while gaining ground on Spotify playlists as well. And after winning Spinnin’ Records’ Spinnin’ Talent Pool contest, the Ukrainian producer’s remix of Curbi’s “Feels” was released on the Dutch label as an official remix.
Musicedmidentity.com

Get to Know Rising Indie-Electronic Producer Biicla

Biicla swung by to chat about “Getting High,” life and the dance music scene in Russia, and where you should go when visiting Moscow!. It has been an exciting year for indie-electronic producer Biicla because although he is from a small town in Russia, his music has found its way across the airwaves around the world. This singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist burst onto the scene with a fresh sound that combines the hard-hitting elements of future bass with grungy synths, hip-hop grooves, and experimental nuances – and he hasn’t looked back since.
MusicStereogum

Preview A New Halsey Song Produced By Nine Inch Nails

A month ago, Halsey announced that they had worked with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on a new album called If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The album will be accompanied by an hour-long film directed by Colin Tilley, and Halsey previewed a bit of one song in a trailer for the film a few weeks ago. Today, Halsey has dropped another trailer, and this one features a pretty good chunk of another track.
Musicedmidentity.com

Paul Van Dyk Injects Grace and Energy Into “Café Del Mar”

Classics never cease to be wonderful and Paul Van Dyk has breathed new life into iconic trance tune “Café del Mar” with two new remixes. There are some tunes in dance music’s history books that never feel like they get old. Classics, as they become known, move from hand to hand and style to style but the melodies persist in wonderous glory over the decades. One such track is the beautiful trance classic by Energy 52 known as “Café del Mar.” The song is a reference to the famous Ibiza venue of the same name and its famous atmosphere, especially where the world’s finest sunsets can be found. The impact of both the venue and the track on dance music fans is without equal in cultural heritage. Still, there is always room to grow.
Musicthis song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Tap 2 Techno Heavyweights for “Alive” Remixes

After a long three year wait between original releases, Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL did not disappoint when they shared “Alive” earlier this month. Today, they offer up two brand new renditions of the track from two very established and revered techno producers. Both Solomun and Anyma (one half of Tale Of Us) have delivered amazing remixes for “Alive” that you need to hear.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy