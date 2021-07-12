Victim, officer involved in deadly Salem shooting identified

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(SALEM, Ore.) On Monday, the names of a victim and an officer involved in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Salem were released, KOIN reports .

Nathan Bush, a Salem police officer, shot and killed a domestic violence suspect at a scene in the 3700 block of June Avenue NE around 11:20 p.m. Friday. The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife.

The suspect shot and killed by Bush was identified as 23-year-old Arcadio Castillo III.

Bush was not injured. Salem Police said he has been placed on administrative leave and the Oregon State Police will conduct the investigation into the shooting.

No further information regarding the shooting has been released.