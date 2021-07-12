The Pegasus Dream Tour announces Avatar GALA Party collaboration event featuring Pikotaro

This morning, Epic Games revealed that they will be holding a special event in Fortnite next month as they will be launching the Rift Tour. From August 6th-8th, you will be able to jump into the game for what they are billing as "an experience like no other" as you'll be taking a music-filled journey into new magical realities with a "record-breaking superstar". So basically for three days straight, the game will not be the game you know as it will most likely be changing constantly, and they're lining up a special musical guest to provide the soundtrack to the experience. The company will reveal more details about it on August 2nd, but for now, here's what they have as you can get on some of the rewards now.