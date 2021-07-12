The Pegasus Dream Tour announces Avatar GALA Party collaboration event featuring Pikotaro
The Pegasus Dream Tour, the first official video game by the International Paralympic Committee and developed by JP Games Inc. has announced the Avatar GALA Party, a virtual live concert series that will take place inside the video game’s setting of Pegasus City. Some of the popular Japanese artists will perform their own unparallel-themed concerts in RPG fashion with the intent of influencing the world in a positive way. The first of these four virtual musical events will take place starting July 19th, 2021.gamingonphone.com
