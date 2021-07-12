Movies and smores at Camp Helen State Park July 22
The seventh annual Movies and Smores series at Camp Helen State Park is moving outdoors. Season finale takes place with the new movie “Onward” and an interpretive display about our feathered friends in the sky. Food truck onsite from late afternoon into the evening. The event is from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. and begins with smores around the bonfires and a souvenir cup. Movie begins at sunset. For more information, call the park at 850-233-5059.www.waltonoutdoors.com
Comments / 0