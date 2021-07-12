Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manistee, MI

Manistee mayor to depart, leaving vacancy on city council

By Arielle Breen
manisteenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTEE — After seven years on Manistee City Council and about three years as mayor, Roger Zielinski announced that he is leaving his position next month. “It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter to notify you of my decision to resign from the Manistee City Council, effective Aug. 1, 2021,” Zielinski wrote to council in a letter dated to July 1. “It has been my pleasure to serve the city council since November of 2014, mayor pro-tem for two years and mayor for the last three years.”

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clare, MI
Manistee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Pro Tem#Infrastructure#Long I#The Manistee City Council#The News Advocate#The Past City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy